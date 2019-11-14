Visiting Delhi? Here is an app that addresses emergency situations

India Gate

Lakhs of foreign tourists visit Delhi-NCR every year. Tourists from abroad do make a detailed itinerary, often opt for travel insurance and bring adequate clothes suitable for the climate of that country. But how do they prepare for unknown challenges in a foreign country like a medical emergency? What if they have an accident and you find no one around to ask for help? Getting involved in an accident or any other medical emergency is stressful. But facing this in a foreign country can add to the stress as one is unfamiliar with the place, its people and is not sure about where to go. India Assist, a travel-related assistance platform, has come up with a technological tool to provide assistance to tourists. Tourists from other parts of India can also avail the services.

India Assist has launched unique mobile-based assistance service or App. India Assist app is available on Google play store (android) and App store for Apple iPhone. The service is currently available in Delhi. India Assist acts as a mediator that connects a person in time of need to the right mode of the solution in situations of 1. Unpredictable/Sudden Medical Issues, 2. Altercation, 3. Transit, 4. Theft, 5. Loss and 6. Information.

“Safety of woman doesn’t happen by accident, we need to plan for it. Travellers find themselves amidst undesirable situations while traveling at odd hours only because no safer option is available to them other than relying on local transportation and hoping that nothing will go wrong with them. At India Assist we understand this very well and hence apart from our core assistance service for foreign travellers (in situations addressing medical emergencies, theft, loss and altercation concerns), we have introduced a Meet & Greet service as well, especially for foreign women travelling alone. This service focuses on providing them with a pick and drop service from any of the points of arrival in the city like the airport, train station and bus terminals, to their point of destination chaperoned by our on-ground team to ensure their safe travel at odd hours,” India Assist spokesman told Financial Express Online.