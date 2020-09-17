Visiting Chintpurni, Naina Devi temples? Devotees from outside Himachal no longer require negative COVID report

Chintpurni temple and other religious places in Himachal Pradesh were reopened from September 10 after they had been closed for the public on March 16 to check the spread of coronavirus.Photo source:Himachal Tourism

Devotees visiting the famous Chintpurni and Shiv Bari temples in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district from outside the state no longer require a negative COVID-19 test report, an official said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after the Himachal Pradesh government decided to allow unrestricted movement of people in the hill state. Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar, in a video, said there would be no requirement of e-registration and a negative COVID test report for paying obeisance at Chintpurni and other temples located in the district.

Earlier while issuing the standard operating procedure (SOP) on September 9 for visitors to Chintpurni temple in Amb tehsil from outside the state, the DC had said that a negative “reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for COVID-19” would be a must.

Chintpurni temple and other religious places in Himachal Pradesh were reopened from September 10 after they had been closed for the public on March 16 to check the spread of coronavirus. The DC said interstate borders in Una district were completely opened for movement of people without any e-pass or e-registration after getting guidelines from the state government.

Una district shares its border with Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar districts of Punjab. No one will be stopped at the border now, Kumar added. At the same time, he said healthy devotees should come to Una district for paying obeisance at Chintpurni and other temples.

Advising symptomatic people not to come for paying obeisance at Una temples, the DC said they would be isolated and tested for COVID-19. “If they tested positive, they will be kept in isolation centre till they again test negative for novel coronavirus,” he added.

The DC said that all types of offerings, including prasad, coconut and flower would remain prohibited in the temple.

Chintpurni temple is one of the five ‘Shakti Peeths’ located in the state. The other four are Jwalamukhi, Vajreshwari and Chamunda Devi in Kangra and Naina Devi in Bilaspur district.