Visit Abu Dhabi: Five attractions that make trip to UAE capital a must in 2022

Abu Dhabi is welcoming tourists again in the post-covid world with open arms. The Emirate is offering memorable experiences to all tourists- From high-octane adventurer to a curious cultural explorer, or an uninhibited gastro-nomad, Emirates of Abu Dhabi has something for everyone! Abu Dhabi boasts not just expansive deserts or colossal mountains it also has pristine beaches and breath-taking architecture. From traditional to modern and cosmopolitan, the UAE’s capital has a bouquet of rich culture and heritage with historic buildings and traditional experiences with the most modern tourist attractions. Plan a trip to Abu Dhabi and experience the best of adventures for the perfect summer getaway including theme parks, dining and leisure experiences, immersive cultural experiences. Here are the 5 attractions that make Abu Dhabi an ideal spot for you next vacation:

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is the Arab World’s first universal museum. It showcases the spirit of openness between cultures. The museum is located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island. It is an art-lovers’ dream which displays works of cultural, historical, and sociological significance, from ancient times to the contemporary era. The Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Pritzker-prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and it encompasses 9,200 square metres of galleries.

If you want high adrenaline fun for everyone in your family, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the right place for you. From toddler to teen, parent to grandparent, the mostly indoor theme park, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, has something for everyone. Open all round the year, it is world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park. It offers more than 20 rides and attractions, shopping, and authentic Italian dining experiences. It houses the Formula Rossa – the world’s fastest roller-coaster. It goes from 0 to 240km/h in 4.9 seconds, and reaches the height of 52 metres. Another of its rides, the Flying Aces showcases the world’s highest roller-coaster loop which climbs 63 metres at a 51-degree angle!



One of the world’s largest mosques, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an architectural masterpiece. It aesthetically combines Islamic architecture and designs from all over the world.



The Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan built this mosque built in the Emirati capital city to create a cultural haven. It welcomes people from all backgrounds. It stands over 100 metres tall at its highest point, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a must-see for any traveller visiting. The Mosque holds a Guinness World Record for the largest hand-woven carpet and also boasts one of the largest chandeliers in a mosque.

Abu Dhabi has the largest aquarium in the Middle East. Located in Al Qana, it is literally swimming with aquatic wildlife. It houses over 46,000 animals from more than 300 unique species. In addition to its spectacular marine biodiversity, The Aquarium also has many exciting and engaging experiences.

If you are a car lover or not, this is a must visit place for you! Emirates National Auto Museum has unique collection of vehicles. This pyramid-shaped museum is located in Al Dhafra, just a 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi city, and has over 200 cars owned by His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi offers plenty of opportunities for every traveller. Visit the UAE Capital and experience an array of destinations full of fun and frolic. The flight to Abu Dhabi from Delhi or Mumbai takes just over 3 hours. Add Abu Dhabi to your travel bucet list now!