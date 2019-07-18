Visa on arrival for Indians in Dubai, UAE: Check rules, penalties and fees

As per conditions laid down by GDRFA, the maximum period an entry permit holder can stay in the United Arab Emirates is 14 days.

Visa on arrival for Indians: In welcome news for Indians as well as individuals holding Indian passport with the residence visa of European Union and the United Kingdom visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai will get visa on arrival. The facility will be available at all the ports in UAE. This is to ensure hasslefree travel to the country and sating in that nation without requiring to go through and seeking a nod from multiple authorities.

Who can get a visit visa permit to Dubai, UAE?

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has laid down norms for the visitors. In a video posted on its official twitter handle stated Indian passport holders need to have a residence visa from the UK as well as European Union countries to acquire entry permit on all UAE entry points. It said that the “applied passport” should not be less than 6 months. It has also stated that the validity of the residence visa issued by the UK and EU countries “is not less than six months”

Visa on arrival fee for India in Dubai, UAE

According to the GDRFA, Indian passport holders need to pay the entry permit of Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 100. Apart from this, a service charge of AED 20 will also be levied on the applicants. <1 AED = Rs 18.75 (as on July 18)>

How long can the holder of entry permit stay after arrival?

As per conditions laid down by GDRFA, the maximum period an entry permit holder can stay in the United Arab Emirates is 14 days. However, this can be renewed for a single time. Individuals need to pay a renewal fee of AED 250 along with a service fee of AED 20.

Are there any penalties for overstaying?

Overstaying in UAE and in Dubai is allowed for a stipulated period of time. After that tourists need to pay penalties on a daily basis. Overstaying in the country is allowed for 14 days. Overstaying can be extended for a period of 28 days. A fine will be levied AED 100 per day and AED 200 departure permit.

The UAE government usually provides Tourist visa, Patient and his/her companion entry permits, eVisa for GCC residents, Retirement visa for UAE residents, Transit visa, Student visa.