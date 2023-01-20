scorecardresearch
Visa application tips: Important things to get approval

Follow these tips to ensure your visa application process goes as smoothly as possible.

Here are the reasons behind visas getting rejected

As travelers make foreign plans during the holiday season but many of them lose the chance to explore the world due to rejected visas. To simplify things for our readers and to explain the reasons behind the possible rejection, we got in touch with Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint MD, BLS International. Here’s what he has to say:

5 mistakes to avoid in your visa application

You should always match the information mentioned in the form with official documents.

Don’t forget to check the country-specific checklist.

It is very important to get your bank statements attested.

Cutting it too close to the date of travel.

You always ensure that you have accurate sponsor details.

First published on: 20-01-2023