Great news for air travellers! Virgin Atlantic resumes flights on London-Mumbai route; check timings, details

Virgin Atlantic has decided to resume daily flights on the London-Mumbai route after a gap of four years. The news comes as a welcome development for air travellers at a time when Jet Airways has suspended services on all domestic and international routes. According to a statement by Virgin Atlantic, the first flight on the London-Mumbai route will start from October 27, 2019. The flight tickets will be up for sale from May 28, 2019 onward. Virgin Atlantic will operate the Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the London Heathrow and Mumbai route. Virgin Atlantic London-Mumbai flight timings, frequency & other details: The Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 aircraft will offer passengers flight tickets for Economy Light, Upper Class, Premium, Classic and Delight cabins. As part of the package, Virgin Atlantic will offer full on-board service. This includes; over 300 hours of entertainment, drinks and complimentary food. All Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 aircraft are WiFi enabled. Flight Frequency: Daily, year-round from October 27, 2019 Flight timings: London Heathrow to Mumbai (10:15 to 00:40; 10 hours and 25 minutes) Mumbai to London Heathrow (02:55 to 07:35; 8 hours and 40 minutes) Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, 192 Economy seats\/cabins What's included: Full service on-board including complimentary food and drink and over 300 hours of entertainment; WiFi Commenting on the development, Juha Jarvinen, Executive Vice President, Commercial, at Virgin Atlantic has said that the company continues to expand its network. Till a few days back, Virgin Atlantic served the London-Mumbai route through its partnership with Jet Airways. However, with Jet Airways suspending operations, Virgin Atlantic has decided to resume services on the crucial route. According to Virgin Atlantic, the flight services from London Heathrow to Mumbai is the airline's third new route announcement from London this year after Tel Aviv and S\u00e3o Paulo.