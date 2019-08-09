Virgin Atlantic freedom sale: Mega discount on flight tickets to London, US during festivals

Virgin Atlantic flight schedule: Virgin Atlantic flight will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai (BOM) at 3.00 am (IST) and arrive at Heathrow Airport (LHR) at 7.15 am (local time).(Reuters image)

Now fly to London and US during Diwali, and Christmas, in affordable rates! Virgin Atlantic is offering its customers 30 per cent discount on booking flights to London and the US. The discount is part of the airline’s Freedom Sale to commemorate India’s 73rd Independence Day. The offer is applicable on economy, premium or upper class.

Virgin Atlantic ‘Freedom Sale’ offer, discount: Virgin Atlantic’s ‘Freedom Sale’ offer is applicable on its flights from Mumbai to London and the US. To avail the offer, you need to book flight tickets until August 18, 2019. The travel period will start from October 28 to December 25, 2019. You can book tickets at virginatlantic.com.

Virgin Atlantic flight schedule: Virgin Atlantic flight will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai (BOM) at 3.00 am (IST) and arrive at Heathrow Airport (LHR) at 7.15 am (local time). The flight will depart from London at 10.30 am (local time) and arrive at Mumbai at 12.55 + 1 (IST). Earlier on May 21 this year, Virgin Atlantic announced flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow with the first service to commence on October 28, 2019.

The Mumbai flights will be operated on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft, offering customers the airline’s award-winning Upper Class, Premium and Economy Light, Classic and Delight cabins. Virgin Atlantic offers a full on board service in each of its cabins, providing complimentary food, drink and over 300 hours of entertainment across films, TV and music channels. All of the airline’s 787-9 are fully Wi-Fi enabled, allowing customers to stay connected throughout their flight.

“We at Virgin Atlantic are always looking for ways to surprise and delight our customers and making every journey memorable for them. With our Freedom Sale, we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to fly our new Dreamliner service from Mumbai to London at the earliest opportunity,” David Hodges, Commercial Manager at Virgin Atlantic India, said.