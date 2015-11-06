Virgin Atlantic calls for UK visa price slash for Indians

Virgin Atlantic has called on the UK Government to slash the price of a 10 year visit visa for Indian nationals travelling to the UK to be reduced in price to the cost of a six month visa. This would cut the cost of a 10 year visit visa from £737 (INR 73,700) to £85 (INR8,500).

After positive UK visa changes for Chinese residents and ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UK, the British airline is calling for the UK Government to open up access to the UK for Indian Nationals whether they are travelling for work or leisure.

Nick Parker, head- India and Middle East, Virgin Atlantic said, “We have been working with the UK Government on a range of proposals to reduce the cost and complexity of visit visas for Indian and Chinese customers. We were delighted with the recently announced visa changes for Chinese visitors. Now is the time to extend the same courtesy to Indian nationals.”

Parker added, “Significant visa reform is essential to unlocking the full potential of the vast exciting business and cultural opportunities that exist between the UK and India. If the UK is serious about further strengthening the economic and cultural relationship with India, this visa change should be delivered next week.”

Virgin Atlantic operates a daily service between London Heathrow and Delhi on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the newest aircraft in its fleet.