Viral video of ‘Maharaja Express’ tour impresses netizens with its opulence, but tariff comes as a shocker!

Even with the advent of cheaper frequent flights, the train journey has not lost its charm. It can be exhausting and chaotic. We understand the panic and chaos that occurs at platforms as the train moves along. Yet then most people still prefer them over airways and a selected few get to experience its exuberance with special luxury trains.

The Indian Railways’ luxury train service known as the Maharajas’ Express offers a variety of travel options to passengers. According to the official website of the train, the special train offers an extravagant, royal experience to its passengers.

Also Read Turn fantasy into reality with these unforgettable Avatar-inspired adventures in New Zealand

The website states that this special train offers a unique experience to its passengers. They can travel for seven days and experience the wonders of India through the train’s friendly crew of butlers.

An Instagram user named Kushagra shared a video of the train’s presidential suite. In the video, a man opens the door of the room. According to the user, the space is about the size of a single coach and includes a bathroom and two master bedrooms. The blogger claims that the cost of the suite is more than 19 lakhs.

The presidential suite comes with large panoramic windows. It also has a dedicated Butler service, air conditioning, and various other amenities. Some of these include a mini bar, Wi-Fi internet, and DVD players.

Guests can visit forts and palaces replete with history during their seven-day journey. They offer guided tours to World Heritage Sites, and excursions into National Parks. There is also arrangements of folk dances at select destinations performed by local artists for the on boarders, its official website states.

Also Read Check out these boutique experiences for a unique year-end holiday

On November 10, the video was shared by a user and has since gone viral. The caption of the video asked the viewer if they have ever seen the most expensive coach of Indian Railways. Although netizens were stunned by its opulence her, investing Rs 19 lakh ina trip seemed quite unjustified for mos