Vietjet announces contest for Indian couples planning for a Vietnam honeymoon; Here’s how to apply

Vietjet, the Vietnamese air carrier has launched its Love Connection campaign, which aims to connect Indian couples with the people of Vietnam. The contest that started on September 15 would last till November 30 and is tailored for Indian couples.

What VietJet’s contest awards to winning contestants

The campaign will award winning couples a honeymoon in the scenic coastal cities of Phu Quoc and Da Nang in Vietnam. These cities have become popular tourist destinations due to their beautiful white sand beaches and the numerous attractions it has to offer. With the presence of several luxury resorts and exquisite local products, it has become a well-known area for both international and local visitors.

Another popular area of Vietnam that is known for its crystal-white beaches is Pearl Island.

Through the campaign, the selected couple will also get to experience the various services of Vietjet, which operates 17 routes between India and Vietnam, an official statement said

Also Read: Railways launches RailMadad service to assist passengers with integrated solutions; Watch how it works

The contest’s main event will also feature a panel of celebrities and influencers, as well as representatives of Vietjet at the jury for the contest. The event will be held in November 2022 in Mumbai. The shortlisted contestants will get to participate in a special event called the “Celebration of Love.”

The couple will receive airline tickets from India to Vietnam, as well as a resort voucher. Vietjet will allow the winners to choose their preferred flight from various cities in India to Vietnam. Their preferred flight from November 15, 2022, to June 30, 2023, will be via New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Phu Quoc.

Who can participate in the event and how

– Citizens must be 18 years old, living and studying or working in India, and Indian citizens are prioritized.

– Should have plans to have a honeymoon, wedding, pre-wedding party, or at least proposal event or are planning to travel to Vietnam

– Participants should be eligible to travel by airplane according to the law regulations of the country and the air carrier

Participation requirement

– Participants need to share their love stories and express their desire to explore new destinations with their husband/wife/partners and share photos of the couple traveling together

– Participants are required to have a personal email and Facebook/Instagram account and must be followers of Vietjet Facebook/ Instagram fan pages.

– Participants can write their stories in English or Hindi (up to 1,000 words and 5 photos, each of which does not exceed 5MB/photo and video which does not exceed 200MB) and share their entry once it is approved on their social network (Facebook) with the following hashtags: #Vietjet #Loveconnection

– Entries approved by the Organizer will receive an announcement via email. After fulfilling all required steps, entry will be marked as approved.

– Participants whose unique and meaningful entries have received the highest number of votes on the contest website and their personal social networks, and which have been selected by the

Program details and participation rules are listed on the website: loveconnection.vietjetair.com