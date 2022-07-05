Video of a leopard hunting baby monkey in Panna Tiger Reserve goes viral – watch here

Leopards are known for stealth attacks on their targeted prey. A recent video has gone viral in which a leopard can be seen getting near a baby monkey and hunting it down. The video has not only grabbed the eyeballs of citizens but has also attracted over thousands of views. The video was shot at Panna Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh. Sharing the video on social media, a user wrote, “A rare sight… A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree.”

The video, which is 31 seconds long, showed the leopard climbing on to a tree and then leaping on to another to kill a baby monkey. While the leopard was successful in grabbing the little creature in its mouth, the giant leap by the big cat forced it to fall down the heights. However, unaffected by the fall, the leopard got up and can be seen sitting with the now dead monkey baby.

As soon as the video went viral, Twitter was flooded with reactions. One Twitter user wrote, “Brute force of nature”.

“Is this the alarming call of Hanuman langur? Bio-acoustics can help minimize monkey menace in cities. Angry sounds from a realistic-langur-plush-toy fitted with speakers along with alarming calls of rhesus macaque can be used at airports, metro stations to ward off rhesus macaques,” added another.

Another twitter user wrote, “Good photography no doubt, but I got shocked to see the monkey kid caught by the chita (leopard). Baboons are dangerous fighters and they used to fight back against the lions or cheetahs to make them distorted. ”

In May 2022, another video went viral in which a man was attacked by a leopard in Assam’s Dibrugarh. The animal attacked the man, injuring him, while he was trying to take a close-up photo.