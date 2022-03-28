Varanasi’s Pashupatinath Mahadev temple gains from Kashi Vishwanath corridor; footfall increases at symbol of India-Nepal unity

Shri Samrajeswar Pashupatinath Mahadev constructed in the 19th Century A.D by the King of Nepal is also known as Nepali Mandir and Mini Khajuraho.

Shri Samrajeswar Pashupatinath Temple in Varanasi has been at the center of India-Nepal unity and since the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been attracting scores of tourists and pilgrims. The new corridor has benefited not just tourist footfall in the Mandir but also other religious spots in the city, ANI reported. Shri Samrajeswar Pashupatinath Mahadev constructed in the 19th Century A.D by the King of Nepal is also known as Nepali Mandir and Mini Khajuraho. The temple that houses Lord Shiva has been of great religious importance.

Arvind Mishra, one of the devotees said that those who came to Varanasi to pay a visit to Kashi Vishwanath also pay a visit to the Nepali temple. Every day, a long queue is noticed after 3 pm. The place mainly attracts people from the Himalayan Nation of Nepal. Pashupatinath temple in Nepal built in Nepalese pagoda style architecture was constructed in 1692 CE.

This temple in Varanasi acts as a bond between two countries with similar cultures and religions. A major attraction between art enthusiasts, the temple stands with pride.

Meanwhile, the massive corridor around Kashi Vishwanath Temple that opened in December has given a boost to tourism in the temple city. Devotees are coming in large numbers, taking a holy dip, and paying visits to the holy shrine. They no longer have to crane their neck to see the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier noted that the temple area was only 3000 square feet but now has been enlarged to about 5 lakh square feet providing space to up to 75000 devotees to visit the temple and temple premises.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit Varanasi in his first official visit to India, after becoming Prime Minister in July 2021. As per the itinerary, Deuba will be in India between April 1 to 3 and meet Prime Minister Modi on April 2.

Deuba has visited India in each of his four earlier stints as PM and the last one was in 2017. This visit is for periodic high-level exchanges between the two countries as a part of its tradition.

Both the countries will review their bilateral relations in areas like economic partnership, development, cooperation in the health sector, trade, connectivity, power, people-to-people links etc.