Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple takes lead in environmental sustainability; To make compost from temple offerings

Soon you can use organic compost made from flowers offered at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi! Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Art of Living. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO Vishal Singh informed this on Twitter. Under the MoU, the Art of Living’s Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust will produce and distribute enriched compost. This organic compost will be produced from ‘Nirmalya’ or flowers, leafs and other natural things offered to Lord Vishwanath as obeisance.

Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust, which operates under the aegis of ‘Art of Living’ to empower Rural India, will sale this organic compost for domestic purpose. One can use this in his/her garden. This organic compost can also be used for indoor plantation.

CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple Trust and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishisht Kshetra Vikas Parishad Vishal Singh has tweeted saying, “#ShriKashiVishwanathTempleTrust signed #MOU with #SSRD for production and distribution of enriched #compost made from #Nirmalya offered to #LordVishwanath.”

Earlier in 2019, Uttar Pradesh government in its budget allocated money for the beautification and expansion of the road from the Ganga bank to Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Earlier in March in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the ambitious ‘Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Vistarikaran-Saundarayakaran Yojana’. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple extension and beautification project would be rolled out in four phases.

A tender for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project was floated in early October and the construction work was likely to begin in the first week of January, CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple Trust and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishisht Kshetra Vikas Parishad Vishal Singh told Financial Express Online. A pre-bid meeting has taken place. So far, L&T, Shapoorji Engineering company, PAP Project Limited, etc., have shown keen interests for the construction work.