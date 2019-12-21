Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Dham project to restore 30 rediscovered ancient temples; Check list

PM Modi inaugurated the project in March this year. Since then the work for Kashi Vishwanath Dham is going on at a fast pace.

The ancient city of Varanasi is going through a major transformation. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project work has led to the rediscovery of many ancient temples hidden under residential and commercial structures in the ancient town. They have come to light again due to the clearing work for Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. An “Expression of Interest” released by the office of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Varanasi earlier this week stated that the Trust and Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board (SKVSADB) has “discovered approximately 30 major temples which have historic and religious significance as per Kashi Khand of Skand Puran”.

Under the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, these temples will be restored and conserved and will attain their lost glory. The restoration work might also involve the 3D mapping of the present structure, conservation and strengthening of the temple, etc. The office of Trust’s CEO Vishal Singh has invited EOIs for the same. The trust is also planning to make a 30 minutes documentary about the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project and create awareness regarding the same.

Financial Express Online has accessed the following list of these 30 ancient temples which will be restored to their ancient glory by the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project:

– Mata Kali Temple Shri Rani Vijayraj Mahoba Temple

– Shri Koneshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Bramhaguptreshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Pramod Vinayak Temple

– Shri Shiv Mukaneshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Narmadeshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Rudreshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Futa Ganesh Vinayak Temple

– Shri Karuneshwarai Mahadev Temple

– Shri Sankatmochan Hanuman Temple

– Shri Shiv Temple

– Sheetla Mata Temple

– Shri Panchatan Mahadev Temple

– Shri Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Baba Masan Nath Temple

– Shri Mahakal Temple

– Shri Anandkali Temple

– Shri Chintamani Mahadev Temple

– Shri Ram Temple

– Shri Swargdwareshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Jauvinayak Temple

– Shri Amriteshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Adivishweshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Chandragupt Mahadev Temple

– Shri Brahmeshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Neelkanth Mahadev Temple

– Shri Baal Mukundeshwar Mahadev Temple

– Shri Kumbha Mahadev Samudra Manthan Temple

Shri Kash Vishwanath Dham project is PM Narendra Modi’s flagship project for his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He inaugurated the project in March this year. Since then, the work for Kashi Vishwanath Dham is going on at a fast pace and is bringing transformation in the ancient city. The project will ease traffic and movement around the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga temple and connect it with nearby ghats.