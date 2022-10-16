Vande Bharat Train! From 19 Oct 4th premium express will run between Una-New Delhi; Details

In an effort to make travel faster, safer, and seamless, Indian Railways’ (IR) new Vande Bharat train will commence from October 19, 2022. It will run between Una (in Himachal Pradesh) and New Delhi, the national capital of India.

“New #VandeBharat is on track! From 19 October new Vande Bharat train will run between Una-New Delhi,” tweeted MyGovIndia on Twitter on Sunday.

The train will run on all days except Friday. In Una district of Himachal Pradesh (HP), it will run from Amb Andaura railway station situated in Amb Tehsil. It is the 4th Vande Bharat in the country. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the maiden run of the express, at the Andaura railway station in the state.

“The introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi – Amb Andaura will be a harbinger of socio-economic development while boosting the tourism sector in the region”, said the Ministry of Railways.

About Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is also known as Train 18. It is a semi-high-speed, intercity, electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. As of October 2022, the train runs on 4 routes.

Routes include:

a) New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

b) New Delhi to Varanasi

c) Gandhinagar to Mumbai Central and

d) Amb Andhaura (Una) to New Delhi

When was Vande Bharat Express launched?

The Vande Bharat Express was launched on 15 February 2019, and the service was named ‘Vande Bharat Express’ on 27 January 2019.

Speed of Vande Bharat Express

The express has a maximum speed of 160 km/h. Reportedly, it can be sustained for a maximum of 140 seconds. During testing, it exceeded 180km/h. However, its tracks are not capable of supporting such high speeds right now. The train is operated at a maximum speed of 130 km/h (81 mph).