Vande Bharat: PM Modi to flag off Mumbai-Gandhinagar train serving Millet Rich Regional food; See pics of swanky rake

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagr Capital Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways is launching its third semi-high speed Vande Bharat train on 30th September 2022. PM Narendra Modi will flag off train from the Gandhinagar Capital station during his two-day visit to the state. This is the third route for India’s indigenous swanky train after New Delhi- Varanasi and New Delhi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra routes. During the test runs, the 3rd rake of Vande Bharat express picked up speed faster than Japan’s Bullet train clocking 0-100 kmph in around 54 seconds only.

The Railway Ministry tweeted that the new Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will offer health conscious low-calorie millet rich regional food menu. The customised menu is in line with celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets worldwide. IRCTC will serve rich cuisine experience to travellers’ taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs from 1st October 2022.

Vande Bharat interiors

The train’s elegant design and appearance will be complimented with local cuisines of Gujarat and Maharashtra states. Railways says that the menu will also address passenger expectations from other parts of the country. The third Vande Bharat Express is looking to cater to the premium business and Corporate segment travelling between Mumbai and Gujarat. It will serve them health conscious and low calorie food options including dishes made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc. Railways will also cater to the preference of fasting/ Jain/ Senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section and dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value will also be a part of the menu.

Vande Bharat interiors

For the first time ever, the premium Vande Bharat train will also have Healthy Malt Beverages for travelling kids as well. Chocolate Bars have been replaced with locally-sourced brands of Peanut Chikki. The catering service on the train will match the train schedule timings and include Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner.

Vande Bharat interiors (restroom)

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities. It aims to provide a totally new travel experience to passengers. Speed, Safety and Service are the hallmarks of this train. Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a Railways Production unit, has been the force behind a completely in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working with a large number of suppliers for system integration in just 18 months. In his address to the nation on 15 August 2021 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country.