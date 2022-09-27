Vande Bharat breaks its own speed record, 0 to 100 pickup faster than bullet train

Vande Bharat, India’s semi-high-speed train, has broken its own speed record. Also known as Train-18, recently, it has reached from 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds. Earlier, it reached 0 to 100 in 54.6 seconds. It is pertinent to mention here that the train has broken the record of the Japan-made bullet train that reaches 100 kmph in 55 seconds.



“Vande Bharat Express sets new record, reaches 100 kmph in just 52 seconds,” tweeted Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, On Monday.



The Vande Bharat (VB) Express is operated by the Indian Railways. As of March 2022, it runs only on two prominent routes-one from New Delhi (NDLS) to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and the other from New Delhi (NDLS) to Varanasi (BSB).



From this Navaratri festival, the third ‘Vande Bharat’ express train is likely to start operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. On 9th September 2022, the trial run of the train took place at a speed of 130 km per hour from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in the presence of railway officials.

40% cheaper than the European train!



At Perambur, Chennai, Vande Bharat was designed and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF). It was the Government of India’s imitative under the Make in India mission and took 18 months. The unit cost of the first rake was estimated at Rs 100 crores. However, with subsequent production, it is expected to go down. Compared to a similar train imported from Europe, VB is estimated to be 40% cheaper (at the original price). On 15 February 2019, the train was launched.



Maximum speed



It is designed to be capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. It can be touched in only 140 seconds. Interestingly, it exceeded 180kmph during testing. However, the tracks on which the train operates are not capable of supporting such high speeds. Consequently, the train is operated at a maximum speed of 130 km/h (81 mph).