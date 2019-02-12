Valentine’s Day Week: Visit these romantic destination to celebrate the festival of love

Many leading tours and activities booking platforms are offering a wealth of experiences for couples, singletons and even those who are still looking to find love.

By Suman Bajpai

Valentine’s Day travel: Love is that truly great and almost indescribable emotion that challenges people to become poets, paupers or just puppets. And of course when Valentine is approaching you definitely want to celebrate it in a unique way and at a place where your all emotions can create passion and make happy to your partner.

Many leading tours and activities booking platforms are offering a wealth of experiences for couples, singletons and even those who are still looking to find love. You can check out these places with your loved one. Valentine day is a day to celebrate love in many different and unconventional ways so here are some options for you as listed by travel website Klook.

For couples

Private candlelight dinner in Havelock Island.

It could be unique dining experience on Valentine’s Day for those travelling to the stunning Havelock Island. As part of Ritchie’s Archipelago in India’s the Andaman Islands, Havelock Island is known for its serene and beautiful white sand beaches – and is a popular couple escape. Lovers can enjoy romance at its peak with a dinner for two under the moonlit skies – where a four-course meal will be served amongst the natural sounds of the lapping waves of the Andaman Sea.

7-Course Dinner for Two Salathip Thai Restaurant in Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Known as the city of angels, Bangkok is full of rich culture and historical urban settings. Seated along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, the Salathip Thai Restaurant invites guest to dine at a Thai-style gazebo or an outdoor al-fresco area to experience Thailand’s decadent traditions through a 7-course artistic rendition of refined local specialties. The night will continue to unravel with cultural dance performances – an unforgettable occasion.

Venice Gondola Ride.

A city iconic for its absence of roads, Venice’s narrow canals and artisan community is an experience in its own class. With colourful architecture and narrow canals, Venice is a city which needs to be enjoyed aboard one of its famed gondolas. Couples will be able to soak in the rich colours of the surrounding city as they embark upon a private ride into the sunset accompanied by local musicians.

For solo

Lake Mývatn Hike and Bath

If experiencing the scenes of HBO’s Game of Thrones isn’t enough of a draw, Iceland’s Lake Mývatn is a natural wonder on its own. The contrast in Iceland’s rich landscape of dark earth against lush green pastures will help to create a setting for an intimate occasion. Guests will enjoy meeting like-minded enthusiasts, with a hike through Iceland’s geothermal caves before distressing with a dip in the warmth of Iceland’s geothermal waters— with maybe even a chance to rub shoulders with a future love interest. If you are single this is a best place

for you to find a love.

Waiheke Island Zipline and Wine Tasting Day Tour

This is an ultimate solo adventure that brings new places, new people and new opportunities together. Sitting at about 13 kilometres from Auckland’s city-central ferry terminal, Waiheke Island is a destination in its own right and regarded as one of the world’s best islands by travel authorities like Lonely Planet and Conde Nast. The tour encompasses the island’s best, starting with the ferry over to enjoy a sight of New Zealand’s waters to a visit to the islands most popular attractions. Finally, immersive experience with nature awaits, with a zipline through New Zealand’s lush forests and a wind down with a selection of wine from three different vineyards.

Goa hot air balloon flight.

For those looking to find love – Goa hot air balloon flight

Find love in the clouds! For those adventure seekers unafraid to embark on experience at the strike of dawn, romantic hopefuls can enjoy a picturesque sunrise over Goa suspended 2,500 feet above the ground. The hot air balloon flight offers a 360-degree panoramic view of the surrounding area’s natural beauty creating many moments to inspire a new love interest.

Sunset Cruise in Phnom Penh

This tour invites guests to get lost and glide through the world’s twelfth longest river, the Mekong River, amidst Phnom Penh’s culture and mirage of colours at sunset. An area popular with curious minds and those indulging in wanderlust, lovers and singles alike can leave with heart and bellies full from a memorable evening viewing the city’s landmarks and an all-you-can-eat buffet style dinner.

Marrakech City Tour.

Marrakech City Tour

Fall in love with a city whilst finding love in the city! Those with an interest to explore Morocco’s prosperous cultural identity can withdraw from their everyday and escape into the rich history of Marrakech. An exploration of one of the oldest existing quarters in the world gives an experience of what life in the medieval era was like – leading guests through the ancient walled city of Medina. Guests of this tour will have the chance to reel in the city’s atmosphere and garner a moment to inspire romance.

(The author is a travel blogger and writer)