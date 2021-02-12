Valentine’s Day: Goa tops travel trends in Feb! Increase in advance bookings, new curated menus and premium stays

The month of celebrating love, as February is known for, comes with exciting travel and hospitality offers for those who are looking for the perfect, dream-like getaway from daily routine.

Goa tops travel trends in February 2021! The latest travel trends indicate that Indian travellers are in love with Goa among all leisure destinations! From boutique travel companies that now offer curated experiences to iconic luxury suites coming with limited offers and solo kitchen restaurants rolling out new menus, there’s plenty for Indian travellers to choose from. After all, it is a Valentine’s Day weekend coming your way.

The month of celebrating love, as February is known for, comes with exciting travel and hospitality offers for those who are looking for the perfect, dream-like getaway from daily routine.

Valentine’s Day travel bookings: Increase in advance bookings

According to Cleartrip’s Vice President Rajiv Subramian,”Goa is the preferred leisure destination of choice. This trend has continued for the Valentine’s Day weekend as well. An increase in advance bookings for the Valentine’s Day period has been noticed. This is a possible long weekend for some as Basant Panchami is on 16th (Tuesday). In the post Covid environment, hygiene and safety are top most. We have seen the share of 5-star and 4-star hotels increasing to account for more than 70% of our bookings.”

Announcing an offer of Rs 2000 on round trips for all travel bookings from 8th Feb to 11th Feb, Rajiv Subramanian, Vice President, Cleartrip shared that travelers can make use of the offer on all their channels and payment modes, reward points and payment modes. Also, travelers can avail the offer by using the cde CTSPECIAL.

Valentine’s Day offers: Premium and luxury travel options

For travellers looking to enjoy with a dash of luxury, Taj’s Suite Surprises offer the best from its iconic hotel suites including Royal Suites at Taj’s Palaces, themed suites at Taj’s flagship based in Mumbai, besides its suites and part of the Cinema Suite and Jaguar Suite in the heart of London. The limited offer includes luxury amenities, personalised butler service, lounge access and travellers can also avail airport transfers.

At a time when India’s travel and hospitality industry has been badly hot, an emerging trend in the world of travel pertains to boutique travel companies that specialise in curated experiential luxury holidays such as Bespoke in India which offers curated travel experiences, alongside premium linkages with luxury partner hotels such as The Oberoi, The Taj Group of Hotels, Four Seasons, Hyatt Group and JW Marriott, among others.

According to its Delhi NCR Bespoke founder, Chhavi Chadha, Bespoke nurtures not just client needs but also relationships that grow into a personal bond of trust. “When the travel industry was hit, Bespoke has not just stayed afloat but it has been thriving, which comes down to the brand’s ability to innovate,” Chadha observes.

Transforming Bespoke into a completely digital avatar was Bespoke’s secret sauce of success in turning around the offline travel brand during the new normal.

Meanwhile, celebrating the season of love has spurred the hospitality segment to innovate as well. The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi has rolled out a special, curated luxury experience. For couples who want to enjoy a romantic staycation, the offer includes luxury accommodation and an ala carte menu at Dilli 32 or Mei Kun. Personalised touches such as a heart-shaped cake, non-alcoholic welcome drink and flexible check-in and check-out timings add to the overall lure of celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Andaz Delhi is offering curated experiences at AnnaMaya and The Hong Kong Club for couples. Be it grooving to music by a live band at The Hong Kong Club or enjoying a violin performance alongside ‘AnnamMaya Artisan Dinner’ spread which also showcases special artisan stalls that are put up to mark the special day.

The Ruchira Kitchen, known for crafting meals from across South India and the Middle East, has also announced an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu for two with a perfect culinary setting for a special meal.

If you forgot Valentine’s Day is on Sunday, here’s your chance to still make a last minute plan and make it a special one.