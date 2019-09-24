Vaishno Devi Shrine to get golden gate outside the cave

The temple which is located near Katra is considered to be one of the most acknowledged pilgrimages for Hindus.

Vaishno Devi shrine: Among all the Hindu Shrines, one of the most prominent is the manifestation of the Goddess ‘Mata Adi Shakti’ at ‘Vaishno Devi shrine’ in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The shrine, which is located near Katra in the Jammu region is set to get a golden gate outside the natural cave this year. The Vaishno Devi shrine which was earlier declared the most Swachh Iconic place in the country by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, will be decorated with a new permanent feature. The work on the idea of installing a golden gate outside the cave has already started three months back. The new feature will add one more attraction for the pilgrims and tourist and will enhance the beauty of the shrine area. The temple, which is located near Katra, is considered to be one of the most acknowledged pilgrimages for Hindus.

ANI in a tweet informed that the ‘Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine’ will have a golden gate outside the natural cave this year. Simrandeep Singh, CEO of the Shrine Board while informing about the development told ANI, “The golden gate will be a permanent feature. The work on this started about 3-months back and now it is in the last phase of its completion.”

Adding to his statement, Simrandeep Singh further stated, “Though the installation of the gate will not be completed by Navratras as there is a project where about 350 cameras will be installed around the shrine. The master control room of the aforementioned project will be in Katra. Monitoring will be jointly done by police, CRPF and the shrine board. That will be a permanent feature this year-end onwards.”

Earlier in September, Vaishno Devi shrine was awarded a prestigious title of being the most Swachh Iconic place in the country as a result of continuous improvements by Vaishno Devi shrine board over the last few years to ensure the hygiene and cleanliness of the whole shrine area.