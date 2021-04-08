Vaccines for tourism professionals, promoting weddings and rural culture could revive Rajasthan tourism: FICCI

Highlighting law and order as one of the less talked areas when it comes to tourism, the Minister said that foul incidents with foreign tourists tarnished the image of the state and the country. (Credit:Rajasthan Tourism on Twitter)

Boost for Rajasthan tourism through a variety of measures! Categorising tourism workforce as frontline workers and vaccinating them on priority, promoting wedding destination, and giving a fillip to rural culture of Rajasthan could go a long way to revive the domestic and international tourism in the state, according to experts who participated in a FICCI online webinar with the Minister of State for Tourism for Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra recently.

Acknowledging that the tourism industry was one of the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Chairperson of FICCI Tourism Committee Jyotsana Suri urged the state government to explore the possibility of vaccinating the employees engaged in the tourism industry to revive the industry. Suri also added that Rajasthan which has one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the country should trail the blaze in reviving the whole sector in the country.

Minister of State for Tourism Govind Singh Dotasra on the occasion highlighted that the state government considered tourism as one of its most crucial priorities and had budgeted an unprecedented amount of Rs 500 crore for the sector this year. Detailing the budget outlay, Dotasra said that out of Rs 500 crore, Rs 200 crore has been allotted for branding while Rs 300 crore is to be utilised in strengthening the tourism infrastructure in the state.

Highlighting law and order as one of the less talked areas when it comes to tourism, the Minister said that foul incidents with foreign tourists tarnished the image of the state and the country. He further said that foreign tourists can directly reach the District SP office if their complaints are not heeded to efficiently by the local police station.

President of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Rajasthan and Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators, Kuldeep Singh Chandela who also participated in the webinar said that despite the sector getting tourism status in the year 1989 in the state, the tourism sector was not getting the commensurate concessions in accessing power, water and other amenities.

Exhorting the government officials to clear the long pending files and requests, Chandela said that it would be better if the government brought a corporate culture in expediting the tourism related decisions. The experts further said that the state was fast emerging as one of the biggest wedding destinations and the state should be able to facilitate and encash the opportunity that is coming its way.