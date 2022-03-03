Uttarakhand Tourism inks partnership with BookingJini to boost demand-supply reservation

Hoteliers, roadside eatery owners, tour operators, and people associated with adventure tourism faced a livelihood crisis.

Uttarakhand tourism has partnered with hospitality-focused Saas platform BookingJini to streamline reservation processes, property management, and daily activities of hotels and other accommodation providers. Tourism in Uttarakhand has mostly seen flat rates for decades, thus mandating a substantial change. BookingJini’s entry is likely to shake up the status quo and introduce prices based on demand and supply. The new practice could help hotels get the best payment for their services, increase valuation of the state’s hospitality sector, and boost tourism revenue.

BookingJini will use its flagship Central Reservation Software, a unique price recommendation tool. Using a demand-supply algorithm, the software suggests the right pricing for services based on the tourist influx to help achieve more monetary value. The AI-driven chatbots will further help hotel businesses communicate with prospective guests, thus boosting trust and engagement.

BookingJini has tied up with 120 properties and will deliver its solutions across a year in phases.

Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Managing Director Narendra S Bhandari said: “We are using this robust service and support team who are intuitive and knowledgeable about the market and dispense valuable advice.”

“We will be rolling out Bookingjini Solutions with our premium hotels. Post the first phase, we will eventually introduce other properties across Uttarakhand to seamless solution of BookingJini.”

Also Read | Skyview By Empyrean in Patnitop becomes India’s first sustainable tourism destination

Tourism in Uttarakhand suffered a body blow following the outbreak of Covid-19. Hoteliers, roadside eatery owners, tour operators, and people associated with adventure tourism faced a livelihood crisis as the pandemic battered the country.

According to estimates, the state’s tourism industry suffered losses around Rs 1,600 crore in 2020 due to Covid-19.

BookingJini Founder and CEO Sibasish Mishra said: “The sudden spike in tourism calls for booking optimisation while ensuring that the state tourism and hotels benefit from this substantial growth.”

“BookingJini’s AI backed solution will help predict the flow of tourists, understand the scenario on a day-to-day basis and offer the right pricing to hotels so that they can optimise their services and efforts,” he said.