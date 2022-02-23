Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath temple to open on this date, preparations in top tier to secure the route

Portals of Badrinath temple were closed in November last year for the winter break.

Portals of Badrinath temple are all set to reopen on May 8 after the winter break. The Uttarakhand administration is taking all the possible measures and carrying out extensive preparation to ensure the security of the route. Shweta Choubey, Superintendent of Police, Chamoli reached Badrinath to check the security measures, finer details of the yatra route for Badrinath temple. She checked all the sensitive spots and also planned for smooth conduct of the yatra, ANI reported. “Bajpur Chada, Chamoli Chada, Birhi Bend Chada, and Helang areas have been designated as one-way routes for Yatra”, Choubey said after returning from Badrinath.

The potential danger spots identified at the route are Kshetrapal, Pagalnala, Gulabkoti, Helang, Marwari areas. Signboards will be put up accordingly at these places in order to warn people from taking those routes during the yatra, she added.

Portals of Badrinath temple were closed in November last year for the winter break.

The Himalayan temple, dedicated to the Hindu God Vishnu, is closed every year at the onset of winter and reopened at the start of summer. The place remains snowbound throughout the winter.

The timings and date for the reopening of the Badrinath temple gates were announced on Basant Pachmi by the royal priests of the erstwhile Tehri King Manujendra Shah. The date was decided based on the Tehri King’s horoscope, as per the traditions.

Temple priests of Badrinath, Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, Rajesh Namboodiri, and Vice President Kishore Panwar were also present on the day the date was announced.

The Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand was closed in November last year. Twenty quintals of marigold, lotus followed by other flowers were brought to decorate the temple amid grand preparations for its closure last year ahead of the winter break. The portals of the popular Himalayan temple were shut at 6:45pm.

A large number of devotees were present at Badrinath Dham in order to witness the annual closing ceremony, announced on the occasion of Vijaydashami.