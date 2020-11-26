  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

November 26, 2020 3:33 PM

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh converge on the banks of the Ganga here for a ritual bath in the river on the occasion every year.

Those who violate the orders will be punished under the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005, he said.

People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday.

However, in compliance with the Centre’s guidelines in view of COVID-19, it has been decided to stop people from taking a bath in the river on Kartik Purnima this year as it will lead to crowding on the ghats which may cause spread of the virus, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said.

