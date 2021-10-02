  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand govt moves high court to remove daily cap on Chardham pilgrims

By: |
October 02, 2021 3:12 PM

The state government's application said that the daily limit on pilgrims is affecting the earnings of people engaged in Chardham-related businesses as the yatra, which had a delayed start, can go on only till mid-November.

The current limit is 1,000 pilgrims daily for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.

The state government has approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking removal of the daily limit imposed on the number of pilgrims visiting Chardham.

While vacating its stay on the Chardham Yatra last month, the high court had imposed a daily cap on the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan temples as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid pandemic.

Related News

The state government, in a modification application filed before the division bench of Justice R C Khulbe and Justice Alok Kumar on Friday, also said if the cap cannot be removed entirely then the limit should be increased to 3,000 for both Badrinath and Kedarnath, 1,000 for Gangotri and 700 for Yamunotri.

The current limit is 1,000 pilgrims daily for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.

The state government’s application said that the daily limit on pilgrims is affecting the earnings of people engaged in Chardham-related businesses as the yatra, which had a delayed start, can go on only till mid-November.

However, the court directed that the matter be mentioned in the regular bench of the Chief Justice on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Uttarakhand govt moves high court to remove daily cap on Chardham pilgrims
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Australia relaxes international travel restrictions; What does it mean for foreign travellers?
2Dubai’s Expo opens, bringing first World Fair to the Mideast
3Six tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh reopen for tourists post monsoon