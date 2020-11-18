Uttar Pradesh sees revival of air travel! IndiGo resumes 650 weekly flights

IndiGo connects Lucknow to 13 domestic destinations including new direct flights to Indore and Raipur. (Reuters image)

IndiGo has resumed over 650 weekly flights to and from Uttar Pradesh during the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic. The airline has started flight operations from four major cities in Uttar Pradesh — state capital Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj. These flights also include those which are operated under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes. IndiGo has also operated around 300 Vande Bharat and Air Bubble flights connecting Uttar Pradesh with Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Indigo has witnessed the highest air travel demand from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. IndiGo connects Lucknow to 13 domestic destinations including new direct flights to Indore and Raipur. At present, IndiGo connects Varanasi to seven domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. The airline operates direct flights to seven domestic destinations which include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Gorakhpur and Raipur from Prayagraj. IndiGo connects Gorakhpur to five domestic destinations which include Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, with Mumbai being a new route.

On November 11, the Ministry of Civil aviation granted approval allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from the then existing 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 approved capacity, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

“Uttar Pradesh being the largest state in the country has a huge potential for a revival of air travel. We have witnessed moderate air travel demand and are optimistic that there will be more people travelling to meet their families after many months of being homebound. Being the safest mode of travel, flying has become the leading choice for people travelling across segments including migrant labour, especially with limited rail and bus operations. This trend is being further fuelled by affordable fares, ease in government restrictions and lesser travel time onboard our lean, clean flying machines,” Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer of IndiGo Sanjay Kumar said.