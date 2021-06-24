UNWTO to recognise ‘Best Tourism Villages’ across the world; here’s how you can apply

'Best Tourism Villages' competition by UNWTO (File Photo: Ministry of Tourism/ Twitter)

Best Tourism Villages: The Ministry of Tourism shared the tweet earlier today saying the UN-based World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is recognising villages across the world that are committed to the promotion and preservation of their culture heritage and sustainable development through tourism. According to ministry, the initiative taken by the World Tourism Organisation, short for UNWTO, will help identify villages that are taking innovative and yet transformative approaches to promote tourism in rural areas keeping in mind Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the series of tweets, the ministry of tourism also added that the initiative includes three pillars , which is “The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Label, The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Upgrade Programme and The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Network.”. The ministry has, however, also lined up a series of guidelines and terms and conditions that are needed to be carefully followed by the applicants before submitting one. Check these out.

The applicants are expected to carefully read the application form, guidelines and terms and conditions which has been given at the UNWTO website. The link to the website has been attached in the tweet .

The application form, the presentations and the Application Rationale filled by the applicants must only be submitted in English. No other language would be taken into consideration.

The UNWTO Members States can present upto three villages that will be assessed by the initiative. On the occasion of 24 session of the UNWTO General Assembly , which will be held in Marrakesh, Morocco in October 2021, the name of the selected villages will be announced.

The ministry also urged that the applications should be submitted by the applicants on or before 10th July, 2021 to begin with the process. Also, it is equally important for the applicants to carefully fulfill the requirements and criteria mentioned above, as per the State/ Ut requirements at email IDs mentioned in the tweet.

The ministry cleared that the applications are to be submitted to the Ministry of Tourism only and not to UNWTO directly by any of the States/UTs.

The World Tourism Organisation also shared the news on its official Twitter profile and retweeted the Ministry of Tourism’s tweet.

Headquartered at Madrid, Spain, the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) in the United Nations was founded in November 1975. It is a specialised agency and is responsible for the promotion and sustainability of tourism across the globe. having its headquarters in Madrid, Spain.