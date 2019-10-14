Unprecedented weekend rush at Tirumala! Pilgrims flock for Tirupati Balaji darshan after annual bramotsavam

The additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Temple Dy EP Harindranath Peishkar and Lokanatham were also present on the occasion. (Reuters)

Unprecedented weekend rush at Tirumala! Given that the grand scale Bramotsavam celebrations at Tirupati’s Lord Balaji temple concluded last week, it comes as a surprise that hundreds of pilgrims are still arriving for Tirupati Balaji’s darshan in increasing number. The rush has increased to such an extent over the weekend that the TTD is now indicating that Tirumala has witnessed a never before seen rush even after the annual bramotsavam had concluded last Tuesday.

Tirumala’s unprecedented weekend rush combined with the fourth week of Tamil Puratasi Saturday can be attributed to this sudden rush of devotees to the shrine, thereby crossing even the Asthama Mandapam mark on Sunday.

Given the increasing number of devotees arriving for darshan at Tirupati, the additional EO AV Dharma Reddy is monitoring the pilgrim rush, along with Temple Dy EO Harindranath as well as VGO Manohar.

To tackle the rush, nearly 1800 seva volunteers have been put on duty at several points in Tirumala such as the reception, laddu distribution centre, temple queue, line management areas, Annaprasadam and so on. They work in these assigned areas in a round the clock mode.

The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was observed on Sunday, whereby the deity was taken out on a grand procession along the four mada streets around the temple premises. The additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Temple Dy EP Harindranath Peishkar and Lokanatham were also present on the occasion.

READ | Planning a trip to Tirupati? Some Do’s and Don’ts for pilgrims!

Earlier, in the preparations for the temple’s grand bramotsvam festival, the TTD had received a whopping donation of over a lakh vegetables that were offered by different southern states to the Sri Venkateswara Nitya Anna Prasadam Trust. Notably, all food supplies during the grand annual festival was served only after being tested in TTD labs by its food experts to ensure the safety and the well being of all devotees.

In addition, the TTD had also taken steps to ensure that the pilgrims do not feel hungry for long periods of time. Some notable measures taken by the TTD include keeping ready ten mobile food distribution vehicles and opening the Anna prasadam complex from 7.30 AM to 11 PM on all days of the grand bramotsavam festival.