Unlock 2021: Assam does away with Covid test for fully vaccinated individuals, check details

The development will prove particularly convenient for tourists and travellers who have been completely vaccinated and are willing to visit the state.

With the number of Covid-19 vaccinated individuals rising steadily, the state government of Assam in a new order said that individuals who have been vaccinated with two doses will no longer be subjected to mandatory testing. The state government issued a circular which mentioned that travellers from other states will not be mandatorily tested at airports and railway stations if they have already been administered with both the doses of vaccine, news agency ANI reported. The development will prove particularly convenient for tourists and travellers who have been completely vaccinated and are willing to visit the state.

The circular which has been issued by the Principal Secretary, Health Department, Assam Anurag Goel mentioned that such travellers will need to produce a valid vaccination certificate which should depict that they have been fully vaccinated. The circular modified the previous order issued by the state government issued on April 13, 2021 which mandated compulsory testing of visitors travelling from outside the state at the airports and railway stations.

With a considerable number of beneficiaries in the country having got fully vaccinated, more states are expected to follow suit in order to increase mobility and convenience for travellers. Other states which have taken similar measures include the states of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, UT Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland among others. Few states like Punjab, Chandigarh have also allowed travellers who have been partially vaccinated with one dose on the condition of producing a valid certificate endorsing the same.