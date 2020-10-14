  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ukraine becomes 17th country to have air bubble arrangement with India

By: |
October 14, 2020 8:17 PM

Till now, India had formed such arrangements with 16 countries -- Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Representational image)

India has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ukraine for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Till now, India had formed such arrangements with 16 countries — Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

Related News

Under an air bubble pact between the two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other’s territories under restrictive conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To further widen the scope of international air connectivity, an air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India & Ukraine, taking the number of such arrangements to 17,” Puri said on Twitter.

“Carriers of India & Ukraine will operate between the two countries,” he added.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Ukraine becomes 17th country to have air bubble arrangement with India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wow! India becomes first country to get Blue Flag Certification for 8 beaches in a single attempt; details
2Haridwar Kumbh 2021: Preparations in full swing as authorities close upper Ganga canal for maintenance and repair work
3Delhi’s Akshardham Temple reopens after closure due to pandemic