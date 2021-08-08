UK eases travel restrictions for Indians, compulsory institutional quarantine rule removed

UK reviews its three-tier international travel restrictions with a color-coded list of countries (red, amber & green).

The United Kingdom moved India from its “red” to “amber” list easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Indians. The Indian passengers traveling to UK no longer need to follow the 10-day institutional quarantine on arrival at Britain if they can furnish their full vaccination certificate.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) all arrivals from India who have been vaccinated with both the doses can choose to isolate at home. The individuals no longer need to shell out 1, 750 pounds per head for 10 day quarantine at a government-approved facility. Moreover, people vaccinated in UK or Europe are exempted from home quarantine requirements as well. Moreover, work is ongoing to determine which non-UK vaccines and certification solutions will be recognised. This comes as the UK reviews its three-tier international travel restrictions with a color-coded list of countries (red, amber & green).

There have been some speculations over Covishield, the Serum Institute of India made Oxford\AstraZeneca vaccine being considered with wider UK- approved vaccines. But the only vaccine made by Oxford/Astrazeneca currently recognised by UK’s Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in its exemption rule is Vaxzervria.

Now passengers need to take the Covid test three days before the departure and book in advance for two Covid tests to be taken upon arrival in England and a complete passenger locator form on arrival. Passengers then need to quarantine for 10 days on their place of dwelling and take a test on or a day or two after day eight of self-isolation. The individuals who are under 18s and are fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from home quarantine as well as the one who got jabbed in Europe or UK.

Quarantine rules are also exempted for individuals who were vaccinated with UK vaccination drive overseas, those under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK; and part of a UK-approved vaccine trial.

Only a limited number of flights now operate between India and UK under its bilateral agreement. Air carriers have also witnessed a record surge in bookings after India’s name was taken off the red List. The move was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in England hoping for India visits during the ongoing summer break in the country.

Entry from Indian nationals was restricted in England since April end due to the surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant limiting travel only for British residents who had to self-isolate in a government-sanctioned hotel at a considerable additional expense.