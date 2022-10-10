Ujjain’s Mahakal Corridor: Ahead of PM Modi’s inauguration tomorrow, here’s all you need to know about Rs 850-crore ‘Mahakal Lok’ project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday. The Hindu temple is dedicated to lord Shiva and is among the 12 celebrated Jyotirlingas in India. The corridor is being developed at an estimated cost of over Rs 850 crore and has been named ‘Mahakal Lok’. The corridor measures over 900 metres in length and will house around 200 statues and murals of lord Shiva and goddess Shakti, among other religious figures.

“The project takes forward the vision of making Ujjain the central node for promoting religious tourism to connect people with culture and traditions. At the same time, it aims to create livelihood opportunities and contribute to the city’s economy. The scale and the magnanimity of the project is an achievement for Smart City Mission and will inspire many religious cities to scale up and learn from this experience,” said Ashish Pathak, CEO of Ujjain Smart City.

Also Read | India’s most exciting upcoming art and music festivals: Visit these destinations to catch all the action

Ahead of the inauguration tomorrow, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje tweeted a video showing the aerial view of ‘Mahakal Lok’ and wrote that its “design is inspired by Shiv Leela”.

Preview of Mahakal Corridor.



Newly developed corridor at the Mahakaleshwar temple has been named Sree Mahakal Lok, & its design is inspired by Shiv Leela.



Murals & statues portray various aspects of Lord Shiva.



On Oct 11, PM @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate it.#ShriMahakalLok pic.twitter.com/uK0Tfyg7q6 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) October 9, 2022

According to an official Coffee Table book released ahead of the inauguration, there are five key objectives behind the construction of the corridor:

Decongestion: Restricting vehicular entry into the Mahakal Lok area. Providing decentralised parking locations at all entry points. NMT, Pedestrian pathways and ramps in extended Temple Precinct Facilities: Providing tourist facilitation including, mobility, convenience shops, accommodation, emergency facilities, electric vehicles, parking integrated with solar panels are being provided Safety and security: The premise is being monitored 24X7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of AI and Surveillance cameras Aesthetic and Ambient environment: Depicting the mythology connected to Ujjain, the entire campus of Mahakal Lok is installed with Murals and Statues. The ambience is enhanced by water features and vegetation Conservation of Heritage: The core area of Ujjain also comprises heritage structures along the temples which have been restored. Conservation of Rudrasagar Lake has also been undertaken in the project

Also Read | Project Cheetah: What happened to Indian Cheetahs 7 decades ago?

Here’s all you need to know about the Phase 1 of the Mahakal corridor before its inauguration by PM Modi tomorrow: