Ujjain’s Mahakal Corridor: Ahead of PM Modi’s inauguration tomorrow, here’s all you need to know about Rs 850-crore ‘Mahakal Lok’ project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday. The Hindu temple is dedicated to lord Shiva and is among the 12 celebrated Jyotirlingas in India. The corridor is being developed at an estimated cost of over Rs 850 crore and has been named ‘Mahakal Lok’. The corridor measures over 900 metres in length and will house around 200 statues and murals of lord Shiva and goddess Shakti, among other religious figures.
“The project takes forward the vision of making Ujjain the central node for promoting religious tourism to connect people with culture and traditions. At the same time, it aims to create livelihood opportunities and contribute to the city’s economy. The scale and the magnanimity of the project is an achievement for Smart City Mission and will inspire many religious cities to scale up and learn from this experience,” said Ashish Pathak, CEO of Ujjain Smart City.
Ahead of the inauguration tomorrow, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje tweeted a video showing the aerial view of ‘Mahakal Lok’ and wrote that its “design is inspired by Shiv Leela”.
According to an official Coffee Table book released ahead of the inauguration, there are five key objectives behind the construction of the corridor:
- Decongestion: Restricting vehicular entry into the Mahakal Lok area. Providing decentralised parking locations at all entry points. NMT, Pedestrian pathways and ramps in extended Temple Precinct
- Facilities: Providing tourist facilitation including, mobility, convenience shops, accommodation, emergency facilities, electric vehicles, parking integrated with solar panels are being provided
- Safety and security: The premise is being monitored 24X7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of AI and Surveillance cameras
- Aesthetic and Ambient environment: Depicting the mythology connected to Ujjain, the entire campus of Mahakal Lok is installed with Murals and Statues. The ambience is enhanced by water features and vegetation
- Conservation of Heritage: The core area of Ujjain also comprises heritage structures along the temples which have been restored. Conservation of Rudrasagar Lake has also been undertaken in the project
Here’s all you need to know about the Phase 1 of the Mahakal corridor before its inauguration by PM Modi tomorrow:
- The corridor will be 900 metre long. Acquisition of 152 buildings is done to connect Mahakal temple with Kshipra river
- There will be 93 Shiva statues from the main door to the temple depicting stories from Shiv Puran
- Each statue/mural will have a QR code. Once visitors scan the code, they will get whole information about the story behind that statue or mural
- In the second phase of the project, following spots in Ujjain will be developed viz., Maharajwada, Mahakal Gate and old route, Rudrasagar, Hari Phaatak bridge, Ramghat facade, musical fountain in Rudrasagar, Begum Bagh road, emergency entry and exit of Mahakal temple
- Buildings in Maharajwada will be re-developed and it will connect with the Mahakal temple campus. Heritage Dharamsala and Kumbh Museum will be developed. The wada will also have Nakshatra Vatika, food court and entertainment zone
- Mahakal police station will be shifted to a new location. A parking area with capacity to park 180 cars will be developed along with tourist information centre, e-vehicle docking station and hawkers’ zone
- The old pedestrian walkway between the Mahakal temple and Ramghat will be preserved. A garden will be developed between the two points
- The flow of dirty water into Rudrasagar pond will be stopped. Separate sewer and storm water pipes will be laid. Rudrasagar will be cleansed thoroughly and arrangements will be made to maintain the water level in Rudrasagar
- Entertainment zone, Yoga centre, Vaidik Vatika and green belt will be developed under chhota Rudrasagar lakefront project
- Kshipra river’s famous Ramghat will host motorable light and sound shows. There will be a hawkers’ corner for street vendors
- There will be musical fountain and water screen show in Rudrasagar displaying shows related to Mahakal and Simhastha