UDAN flies high! More then 1 crore travellers flown since the inception of Modi govt’s scheme

UDAN scheme, short for UdeDeshkaAamNagrik, which was launched by the Modi govt 5 years ago for enhancing regional air connectivity has been termed a success by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Prime Minister Modi launched this UDAN scheme on 27 April 2017 with an objective to give wings to the flying aspirations of India’s common citizens. The scheme ensures enhanced air connectivity and aviation infrastructure in tier II and tier III cities. According to a press statement by the MoCA, in 2014, there were 74 operational airports in India and their count has now increased to 141. Under the UDAN scheme, air connectivity has reached 68 underserved/unserved destinations. This includes 58 Airports, 8 Heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes. UDAN scheme initiated 425 new routes enhancing air connectivity in 29 States/ UTs across the country. The statement adds that more than one crore passengers have availed the benefits of UDAN scheme by 4th August 2022. Regional carriers have also benefited from this scheme as they are now getting better and a much-needed platform.



MoCA has set its target that total 220 destinations including various airports, heliports and water aerodromes under UDAN to be completed by 2026. 1000 new routes will provide air connectivity to new and unconnected areas. Under UDAN, 954 routes have already been awarded to connect 156 airports.



Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, said, “The Success of RCS UDAN is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’. It has played a great role in the transformation of Indian aviation industry. So far under this scheme, we have 425 routes aiming to go up to 1000 routes, 68 new airports aiming to touch 100 airports. In next 4 years we are expecting 40 crore travelers through Civil Aviation in India. That day is not far when along with rail transport and road transport Civil Aviation will become the bulwark of the transportation in India.”



State wise details of RCS Routes & Airports operationalized under UDAN





STATE/UT RCS Routes AIRPORTS NO. RCS AIRPORTS Andaman & Nicobar Island (UT) NIL NIL NIL Andhra Pradesh 26 02 Kadapa, Kurnool Arunachal Pradesh 04 02 Tezu, Passighat Assam 30 04 Jorhat, Lilabari, Tezpur, Rupsi Bihar 11 01 Darbhanga Chandigarh 06 NIL NIL Chhattisgarh 12 02 Bilaspur, Jagdalpur Daman & Diu (UT) 02 01 Diu Delhi (UT) 35 NIL NIL Goa 06 NIL NIL Gujarat 53 08 Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra, Porbandar, Statue of Unity (WA), Sabarmati River Front (WA) Haryana 06 01 Hisar Himachal Pradesh 20 04 Shimla, Kullu, Mandi (H), Rampur (H) Jammu & Kashmir 04 NIL NIL Jharkhand 01 01 Deoghar Karnataka 90 06 Belgaum, Hubli, Mysore, Vidyanagar, Kalaburgi, Bidar Kerala 18 01 Kannur Ladakh (UT) NIL NIL NIL Lakshadweep (UT) NIL NIL NIL Madhya Pradesh 29 01 Gwalior Maharashtra 65 06 Gondia,Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nanded, Nasik, Sindhudurg Manipur 06 NIL NIL Meghalaya 14 01 Shillong Mizoram 02 NIL NIL Nagaland 08 01 Dimapur Odisha 18 01 Jharsuguda Puducherry (UT) 02 01 Puducherry Punjab 20 04 Adampur, Ludhiana, Bhatinda, Pathankot Rajasthan 38 03 Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh Sikkim 06 01 Pakyong Tamil Nadu 14 01 Salem Telangana 40 NIL NIL Tripura 06 NIL NIL Uttar Pradesh 63 06 Agra, Kanpur, Hindon, Bareilly, Kushinagar, Prayagraj Uttarakhand 24 08 Pantnagar, Pithoragarh, Sahastradhara (H), Chinyalisaur (H), New Tehri (H), Gaucher (H), Srinagar (H), Haldwani (H) West Bengal 24 01 Durgapur

UDAN created a framework based on the need and led to the formulation of: