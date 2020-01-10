Uber to launch new safety features! Find out what they are here

After the launch in US and Canada, the measures will be introduced in Indian markets
Sat in an Uber without verifying the registration plate? Don’t worry, Uber has got you covered. After launching the feature in the US and Canada, ride-hailing platform Uber will now introduce in the Indian market the feature of sending a PIN for ride verification, like its competitor Ola. The app will also use RideCheck feature for safety purposes.
Ola had introduced the feature of sending a PIN to the customer for ride verification back in 2017. In September 2018, it also introduced Ola Guardian feature, through which Ola tracked the trips of the users for any deviation from the routes, premature completion of ride or long hauls. Now, Uber will follow its footsteps.
How will the Uber PIN verification work?
Under this feature, a 4-digit PIN would be sent to the passenger, which would need to be shared with the driver to start the ride. For this feature to work, the users will have to activate it in the settings. A PTI report quoted Sachin Kansal, Uber Senior Director of Global Safety Products, as saying that the feature is in pilot currently, and it should be rolled out to the users within a few weeks. Apart from this, Uber is also working on advancing technologies to automatically transmit the PIN using ultrasound waves for verification of rides, PTI further quoted Kansal.
RideCheck is a feature that will enable Uber executives to track any unexpected change in the route during the ride, any long hauls or premature termination of the ride. Such cases might increase the risk to the safety of the passenger, especially women. Kansal said that if the executives catch any anomalies, the RideCheck feature would be activated to contact both the passenger as well as the driver through push notifications, adding that the feature would be available within the next two weeks.
Kansal further said that they are also running pilot tests in Delhi and Kolkata to ascertain whether the passengers would prefer calls or push notifications.
What other safety feature is Uber rolling out?
According to the PTI report, Uber will enable the feature of recording audios. Both the passenger and the driver will be able to record audios during the ride with it. However, Kansal said that the audio recording would be encrypted. The recorder would only be able to either delete it or send it to Uber and no one would not be able to listen to it. This feature, Kansal added, would help Uber to better understand the issues and resolve them. The feature is already operational in Brazil and Mexico, and Uber is considering testing the feature in the Indian market as well.
