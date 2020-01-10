Uber to launch new safety features! Find out what they are here

Uber will now introduce the feature of sending a PIN for ride verification

Sat in an Uber without verifying the registration plate? Don’t worry, Uber has got you covered. After launching the feature in the US and Canada, ride-hailing platform Uber will now introduce in the Indian market the feature of sending a PIN for ride verification, like its competitor Ola. The app will also use RideCheck feature for safety purposes.

Read also | Take a break from routine! Explore why traveling is fun

Ola had introduced the feature of sending a PIN to the customer for ride verification back in 2017. In September 2018, it also introduced Ola Guardian feature, through which Ola tracked the trips of the users for any deviation from the routes, premature completion of ride or long hauls. Now, Uber will follow its footsteps.

How will the Uber PIN verification work?

Under this feature, a 4-digit PIN would be sent to the passenger, which would need to be shared with the driver to start the ride. For this feature to work, the users will have to activate it in the settings. A PTI report quoted Sachin Kansal, Uber Senior Director of Global Safety Products, as saying that the feature is in pilot currently, and it should be rolled out to the users within a few weeks. Apart from this, Uber is also working on advancing technologies to automatically transmit the PIN using ultrasound waves for verification of rides, PTI further quoted Kansal.

What is Uber’s RideCheck?