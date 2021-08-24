UAE open doors for India visa holders with riders; Check travel requirements here

Earlier only Indian citizens with valid residency permits are allowed to come to UAE,

Indians passport holders with tourist visa now allowed in UAE, but with riders: Here are the travel requirements

Following curb in travel restrictions in the United Arab Emirates, Indian passport holders with tourist visas can enter its jurisdiction albeit with riders. The relaxations are applicable to several South-East Asian and African nations including India like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Uganda.

Who can currently enter UAE from India

Earlier only Indian citizens with valid residency permits are allowed to come to UAE, apart from transiting passengers. Now even tourist visa holders will be able to visit the country if they haven’t been in India in the last 14 days, said a report by Gulf News.

Conditions for travellers to UAE

The requirements will vary for every emirate apart from the 14-day requirement. For travellers to Dubai, one will need an RT-PCR negative print copy of the report with a sample collected not before 48 hours of travel. A valid approval of the city’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affair is also required. Travellers might also be subjected to rapid antigen testing on arrival or within six hours of landing at the airport.

Other countries that are opening up for travellers from India

Apart from UAE, several other countries are opening doors for travellers from India or with Indian passports after closing border in the backdrop of the second wave of Covid-19. The UK has moved India from the ‘Red’ list to ‘Amber’ that excuses travellers from India to go through compulsory 14 days of institutional quarantine. Other European nations like Spain, Germany and France also have opened their borders for Indian travellers.

Canada, on the other hand, is yet to allow direct flights to and from India but passengers can still travel indirectly through connecting flights provided that have negative RT-PCR report conducted not in India before they start their journey to the country.