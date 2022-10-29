Two more Indian beaches honoured with ‘Blue Flag’ tag; Know more about these picturesque locations

In a proud moment for the country, the globally acknowledged international eco-label “Blue Flag” has been accorded to two new beaches – Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach. Both beaches are in Lakshadweep. The total number of beaches certified under the Blue Flag certification in India stands at twelve.

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, took to Twitter to announce the news. “Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach, and Kadmat Beach – both in Lakshadweep – are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world,” he tweeted.

In Union Territory Lakshadweep, Thundi is said to be one of the most untouched and picturesque beaches. This coast is considered to be a paradise for swimmers and tourists. Kadmat beach is also extremely famous with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports, as per pib.gov.in. It is a good place for nature lovers. Kadmat also has blue lagoon waters and pearl-white sand. The climate here is moderate.

Proud moment!



Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach – both in Lakshadweep – are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world. pic.twitter.com/i2bTdB5tJi — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 26, 2022

Both beaches have assigned staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance. There are adequate measures for the safety and security of swimmers. Both beaches fulfill all the 33 criteria as required by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).

ALSO READ Kevadia: Children who once used to beg at Ambaji temple will now perform in front of PM Modi

Other Indian beaches in the blue list

In India, the other beaches in the blue list are Ghoghla (Diu), Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden (Odisha), Kappad (Kerala), Radhanagar (Andaman and Nicobar), Eden (Puducherry) and Kovalam (Tamil Nadu).

FEE accords the globally recognized eco-label — Blue Flag certification. To get this prestigious award, a series of strict educational, environmental, safety-related, and access-related criteria must not only be met but also maintained.