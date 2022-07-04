scorecardresearch

Turkish Airlines, IndiGo resume code-share flights

The agreement will enable both the carriers to provide more flexibility of choice to customers on sectors between Istanbul and India, among others.

Written by FE Bureau
IndiGo now operates a daily flight on the Delhi-Istanbul route and is also planning to add a second frequency from August 2022. (Representational image)

Turkish Airlines and IndiGo have resumed their code-share flights and partnership, opening a sale earlier this month. Under the bilateral free flow code-share, both the airlines will place its code on each other’s flights. The agreement will enable both the carriers to provide more flexibility of choice to customers on sectors between Istanbul and India, among others.

Turkish Airlines will be placing its code on trunk-route flights operated by IndiGo on the Delhi-Istanbul route, and later from six domestic destinations in India including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

On the continuing partnership, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi stated, “I am glad to announce that our passengers will continue to experience broader opportunities with the resume of the code-share agreement with IndiGo.”

IndiGo now operates a daily flight on the Delhi-Istanbul route and is also planning to add a second frequency from August 2022.

