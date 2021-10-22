TTD Online Booking: How to book Tirupati Balaji special entry darshan tickets; TTD direct links and other details

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials say that the tickets for a slot in December has been put on hold. The December 8 to 16 tickets quota have been reserved as the period coincide with Tirumala's Dhanurmasam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Ticket Online Booking: As India continues to witness a new decline in the fresh Covid infections, several institutions such as schools, colleges and religious places have resumed normal activities. As part of the new ‘unlock’ measure, the world-famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara has started the sale of the special entry tickets for the ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity from today. Due to heavy rush, the official website – www.tirumala.org – is facing an outage at the moment. There is another government website – https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/ – which is providing the booking facilities at the moment. The login window says that there is an ‘exceptional demand’ hence, the delay in the login is inevitable.