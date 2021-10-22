  • MORE MARKET STATS

TTD Online Booking: How to book Tirupati Balaji special entry darshan tickets; TTD direct links and other details

By: |
Updated: October 22, 2021 1:58 PM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Special Entry Darshan Online Booking:

td online booking, ttd online booking for november 2021, ttd online booking for special darshan, ttd online booking for special darshan timings, ttd online booking for free darshan, tirumala tirupati devasthanams, tirumala tirupati ticket booking, tirumala tirupati bookingTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials say that the tickets for a slot in December has been put on hold. The December 8 to 16 tickets quota have been reserved as the period coincide with Tirumala's Dhanurmasam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Ticket Online Booking: As India continues to witness a new decline in the fresh Covid infections, several institutions such as schools, colleges and religious places have resumed normal activities. As part of the new ‘unlock’ measure, the world-famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara has started the sale of the special entry tickets for the ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity from today. Due to heavy rush, the official website – www.tirumala.org – is facing an outage at the moment. There is another government website – https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/ – which is providing the booking facilities at the moment. The login window says that there is an ‘exceptional demand’ hence, the delay in the login is inevitable.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

tirupati
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. TTD Online Booking How to book Tirupati Balaji special entry darshan tickets TTD direct links and other details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Curbs on international flights unlikely to be lifted soon; not much demand for overseas routes: Official
2Luxury stay at Jammu’s Patnitop! Skyview by Empyrean announces new premium boutique hospitality establishment
3Back on track: Vistara begins serving hot vegetarian meals on domestic flights as Covid situation improves