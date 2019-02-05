Truly god’s own country! How tourism in Kerala has bounced back after the devastating floods

Houseboat owners had to slash rates this season to attract tourists. (Source: Pallavi Pasricha)

By Pallavi Pasricha

Five months after the worst rains in a century devastated Kerala, tourists are again thronging the famed backwaters in Kumarakom and Alappuzha and visiting the scenic hill stations like Munnar. Most hotels and resorts say that business is reviving, although the peak winter season not as buoyant as in previous years.

“God’s Own Country” has moved fast to woo back visitors – tourism contributes 10 per cent to its GDP. Its efforts have got a major boost with Kerala making it to the CNN’s list of top 19 destinations to visit in 2019, which included several places that are bouncing back after natural disasters.

“It is slowly picking up,” says Abraham George, Member, National Tourism Advisory Board. “Some still feel that Kerala isn’t fully ready and that prompted some people to cancel trips, but that is not the case. Hence we are spreading the message digitally and through road shows.”

Roads have been rebuilt in Idukki district that bore the brunt of the monsoon fury at an impressive speed and works on a four-lane expressway to Munnar is going on at a fast pace. More than 10,000 km of the state and national highways were broken or blocked with rubble due to landslides in some of the famed hill destinations like Thekkady and Munnar.

There is still work to be done. Sunil Sartak from Kolkata was in Munnar for a holiday with his family in mid-January, but the bumpy ride over 20 kilometres till the picturesque hill resort did spoil his experience. “We got held up for nearly two hours because they were blasting the hillside and we were exhausted by the time we reached.”

Many in Kerala hope that its inclusion in CNN’s list of top destinations will reassure foreign visitors and give a fillip to their numbers this year. The bulk of visitors to Kerala are domestic. Fifteen million local tourists and 1 million foreign tourists visited the state in 2017.

Houseboat owners had to slash rates this season to attract tourists. The Secretary of the All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association, K. Vijayan, points out that many foreign tourists got scared that there might be communicable diseases because of the flood and chose other destinations like Thailand and Sri Lanka. “Our houseboats did not suffer any damage due to the floods. But they have broken our business.” He hopes it will be different this year.

(The author is a travel blogger and writer)