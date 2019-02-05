Truly god’s own country! How tourism in Kerala has bounced back after the devastating floods

Published: February 5, 2019 4:36 PM

The Secretary of the All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association, K. Vijayan, points out that many foreign tourists got scared that there might be communicable diseases because of the flood and chose other destinations like Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Houseboat owners had to slash rates this season to attract tourists. (Source: Pallavi Pasricha)

By Pallavi Pasricha

Five months after the worst rains in a century devastated Kerala, tourists are again thronging the famed backwaters in Kumarakom and Alappuzha and visiting the scenic hill stations like Munnar. Most hotels and resorts say that business is reviving, although the peak winter season not as buoyant as in previous years.

“God’s Own Country” has moved fast to woo back visitors – tourism contributes 10 per cent to its GDP. Its efforts have got a major boost with Kerala making it to the CNN’s list of top 19 destinations to visit in 2019, which included several places that are bouncing back after natural disasters.

“It is slowly picking up,” says Abraham George, Member, National Tourism Advisory Board. “Some still feel that Kerala isn’t fully ready and that prompted some people to cancel trips, but that is not the case. Hence we are spreading the message digitally and through road shows.”

Roads have been rebuilt in Idukki district that bore the brunt of the monsoon fury at an impressive speed and works on a four-lane expressway to Munnar is going on at a fast pace. More than 10,000 km of the state and national highways were broken or blocked with rubble due to landslides in some of the famed hill destinations like Thekkady and Munnar.

There is still work to be done. Sunil Sartak from Kolkata was in Munnar for a holiday with his family in mid-January, but the bumpy ride over 20 kilometres till the picturesque hill resort did spoil his experience. “We got held up for nearly two hours because they were blasting the hillside and we were exhausted by the time we reached.”

Many in Kerala hope that its inclusion in CNN’s list of top destinations will reassure foreign visitors and give a fillip to their numbers this year. The bulk of visitors to Kerala are domestic. Fifteen million local tourists and 1 million foreign tourists visited the state in 2017.

Houseboat owners had to slash rates this season to attract tourists. The Secretary of the All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association, K. Vijayan, points out that many foreign tourists got scared that there might be communicable diseases because of the flood and chose other destinations like Thailand and Sri Lanka. “Our houseboats did not suffer any damage due to the floods. But they have broken our business.” He hopes it will be different this year.

(The author is a travel blogger and writer)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Truly god’s own country! How tourism in Kerala has bounced back after the devastating floods
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition