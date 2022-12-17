Tripura’s Unakoti in run for UNESCO World Heritage tag; Here’s all about its mythological and historical significance

The town of Unakoti in Tripura, which is also known as the “Angkor Wat of the North-East,” is in the run for securing a UNESCO world heritage site recognition. The massive rock carvings with their distinct mongoloid features and display that are located in this region have unique features that are similar to those found in the famous Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia.

According to Panna Lal Roy, a well-known historical writer, the central government has approached UNESCO to recognize the site as a World Heritage Site. The state government has also been granted lump sum money to develop the area as a tourist destination.

The town of Unakoti, which is located in the Kailashahar subdivision of the state, is known for its magnificent rock carvings murals and waterfalls. It is believed that the carvings, which are located in various areas, are from the 7th to 9th centuries. It is regarded as a pilgrimage site and is the central tourist destination of the area. The local Kokborok language of Unakoti District refers to it as Subrai Khung.

Unakoti means ‘one less than one crore’ in Hindi and Bengali and it is believed that many rock carvings are present here.

Not just beautiful but also has mythological significance. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and his companions had stopped at this location when they were on their way to the mythical city of Kashi, the Indian Express reported. Shiva has asked his fellow travellers to wake up before dawn to resume their journey to Kahi.

Since none of them could wake up, Shiva decided to go to the city of Kashi on his own. He then cursed all of them and they became stone carvings in the area.

According to another local legend, a sculptor in Unakoti named Kallu Kumhar was a devotee of the goddess of Parvati. It is believed that, on behalf of the goddess, Shiva agreed to host him in Mount Kailash if he could make a one crore idol of him in one night. Unfortunately, by the morning, he could only make only one less than one crore idol and he was left behind with his idols.

The various carvings in Unakoti are divided into two categories: stone images and rock-cut sculptures. The large and powerful carvings of Lord Shiva and other mythological figures are known to attract special attention. One of the most prominent of these is the central Shiva head, which is about 30 feet tall.

The carved heads of Shiva are divided into two sides. One side features a full-sized female figure known as the Buddha, while the other side shows a lion and a woman known as the Queen. There are also several enormous images of the demon Nandi Bull buried in the ground.

The magnificent carvings and images in Unakoti are located in a beautiful forest area that is well-equipped with green vegetation. Every year, during the month of April, a huge fair known as the Ashokastami Mela takes place in the area.

The airport at Agartala is around 178 kilometres from Unakoti. If you’re planning on travelling by train, the nearest station is at Kumarghat, which is around 26 kilometres from the town of Kailashahar. It’s also connected to various cities such as Silchar, Agartala, and Guwahati.

The fair, which is known as the "Ashokastami Mela," takes place every year during the month of April. Thousands of pilgrims visit this area to see the magnificent carvings and images.

