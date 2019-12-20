Tripura rising on India’s tourism map; Unakoti, Tripureswari Temple, Chhabimura major tourism attractions

In the year 2017-18, around 80,000 foreign tourists, mostly from Bangladesh, visited the state, while the footfall rose to 1,12,955 in 2018-19.

The Tripura government is all set to unveil a new tourism policy with a focus on public- private partnership (PPP) model to boost footfall of tourists, officials said on Thursday. The state has witnessed an upward trend in tourist arrival during the past three years and increased the scope in creating job opportunities, they said.

The tourist footfall has increased from 4,83,488 in 2017-18 to 5,29,815 during 2018-19, while a total of 3,77,202 tourists visited the state during the current financial year till November, a senior official of the tourism department said. In the year 2017-18, around 80,000 foreign tourists, mostly from Bangladesh, visited the state, while the footfall rose to 1,12,955 in 2018-19.

The footfall of foreign tourists has been more than one lakh till November this year. A draft policy has already been prepared and it will be placed before the state cabinet for taking a final call on it, the senior official of Tourism department said. “The main focus of the proposed policy will be on tourism promotion to make it as a complete industry and, we hope tourism will get a major boost in the state in the days to come,” he said.

Tripura, which has tremendous potential in tourism segment is yet to flourish due to poor infrastructure facilities, lack of accommodation facility, connectivity and shortage of professional manpower. Unakoti, an archeological site, Tripureswari Temple, Chhabimura, Jampui Hills, Dumbur Lake, Sephajala Zoo and Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary could be major tourism attraction in the state.

The department has already rope in a Shillong-based hotelier to set up star category hostel to provide better accommodation facilities to the tourists. Besides, Sagar Mahal, a state government-run tourist lodge situated near Neermahal has been handed over to the group. “Once a policy is unveiled, the government will be able to develop tourism spots in order to attract tourists from outside the state,” he pointed out.

The official said the forest department which has so many tourism spots has agreed to allow tourists visiting two eco tourism spots- Barmura and Tepania and Sepahijala Zoo. The government has already made a policy decision to establish a helipad at Narikel Kunja, one of the most attractive tourism places surrounded by water bodies near Dumbur lake.