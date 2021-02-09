Trimbakeshwar, Nasik: How a popular tourist destination is operating in times of Covid-19

As pilgrims visit the Holy city of Trimbakeshwar for the much-awaited annual trip, they choose to make this pilgrimage vacation a luxurious one.

By Seema Wadhwa,

The city of Nasik is commonly known as the wine city for its many vineyards, making it a popular weekend getaway for Mumbaikars and Punekars. While the new world knows Nasik for its wineries, and fine things, many still find themselves attached to the Holy City for its landmark temples.

We visited Trimbakeshwar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and a host to the world-renowned Kumbh Mela which gathers millions of devotees and spectators to witness one of the biggest human congregations of spirituality.

Here’s all you need to know about the humble and holy town of Trimbakeshwar in times of pandemic.

Trimbakeshwar in times of pandemic

The temple attracts a footfall of thousands on a daily basis and just when temples reopened, many devotees rushed to the gates of this Holy place one at a time.

The Government managed holy destination is doing an impressive job in current times by following standard operating procedures such as temperature screening at the entrance followed by a sanitization process, social distancing marks at relevant points leading to the temple.

On our visit, the police-led security within the temple didn’t permit more than 3 people to worship the Sanctum Sanctorum at a given point to avoid crowd and spread of infection.

Around Trimbakeshwar

The rise of Eco-Tourism

As pilgrims visit the Holy city of Trimbakeshwar for the much-awaited annual trip, they choose to make this pilgrimage vacation a luxurious one. Grape County Eco Resort, a 150-acre expansive green resort located a stone’s throw away from Trimbakeshwar has chosen to take the route of eco-tourism and make vacations a memorable and sustainable experience for humans, and the environment.

They have blended with the ecosystem to create an all-inclusive experience. It is among the few properties to have a dedicated home for farm animals; the birds and animals are a major part of everyday life here and are popular traction among tourists to witness them in their day-to-day life. In order to support and encourage local farmers, and as social responsibility, Grape County has been branding and selling their locally-grown produce to help them earn revenue.

As an extension of their initiative, they have also been employing locals at different levels to help them generate bread and butter.

The rooms here are too cater to the requirements of a sustainable environment and energy consumption. This place has become a popular choice for family vacations for multiple activities like a nature trail, bird watching, kayaking and boating in the man-made lake.

Wellness Tourism in 2021

Yet another popular trend which is picking up in India, especially since the pandemic hit and seen in Nasik is wellness tourism which refers to engaging in physical and mental activities that promote individual wellness. Viveda Wellness Resort is a classic example of wellness tourism.

It has gained popularity for its Satvic Meals, Meditation, Yoga Activities, Wellness Trails, and Massage Therapies that help one de-stress from the hustle and bustle of the city life.

A major part of the wellness experience is the home-grown food served here. The farm to table fresh vegetables and fruits make it to meals promoting clean eating and Make In India.

This concept of wellness has attracted the likes of Bollywood and TV Celebrities such as Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rohit Roy, Aditi Govitrikar.

Tourist Information for Trimbakeshwar

Distance from Mumbai: 177 Kms

Distance from Pune: 240 Kms

Mode of Transportation: Train, Road Trip (Buses, Taxis, Private Vehicles)

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel writer. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)