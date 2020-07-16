Travelling to Uttarakhand? Leisure Hotels Group announces special Staycation! Details

The Staycation package offered by the group would remain valid till September 30.

Tourism revival in Uttarakhand! The Leisure Hotels Group, which has 27 hotels across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, as well as Goa, on Wednesday announced the re-opening of all of its hotels and resorts, now that the phased unlocking has begun. A Special Worry-Free Staycation for five, seven, 15 as well 30 consecutive days has also been announced by the group of hotels, which according to a company statement has the largest number of boutique resorts, bungalows and hotels in places including Nainital, Ramgarh, Corbett National Park, Rishikesh, Kausani and Haridwar.

The company statement quoted the hotel group Director Vibhas Prasad as saying that all the resorts, villas and luxury camps of the group are situated in natural surroundings, like forests, hills or beside rivers, and are unaffected. He also said that the chain is following all the COVID-19 guidelines and best practices to offer safe stay experiences to the guests.

Flexi modification and free cancellation policies are also available on the special stays, which allow the guests to make a one-time change with no charges if a cancellation is made up to 48 hours before the arrival date. The Staycation packages have been designed while following the COVID-19 guidelines by the Uttarakhand government for the guests who hold a mandatory negative test result for COVID-19 or e-pass or seven days of hotel confinement, the company statement said.

Prasad further added that while the culture of remote working would continue to hurt the business travel segment for some time, it has also led to the opening of new travel options for them, like planning a Workation with their family members, where they can work amidst scenic destinations. He also expressed hope that their resorts would be preferred by travellers to north India due to several factors like large open spaces, socially distant properties which are located at drivable distances and scenic destinations.

The group has put in place several measures like contactless check-ins and chech-outs, intuitive dining experiences, thermal screenings and changed arrangements at common areas like lobbies, banquet halls and restaurants. Apart from that, exhaustive sanitisation and hygiene protocols have also been put in place at each of their properties.

Travel to Uttarakhand: Leisure Hotels’ Staycation package

The Staycation package offered by the group would remain valid till September 30 for a minimum of three nights. The packages would include flexi amendment and cancellation policies, along with meals, welcome refreshment on arrivals, rooms equipped with tea/coffee maker, cookies and fruit baskets on arrival and complimentary hi-speed WiFi.

In an effort to boost the state’s revenue, Uttarakhand government has opened its state and district borders to allow for tourism activities. Under the guidelines, tourists from other states would be able to explore Uttarakhand freely without having to undergo institutional quarantine if they bring their COVID-19 negative test result with them. Alternatively, those tourists who do not carry the test reports would only be allowed to go out and explore the state once they complete the mandatory seven-day hotel confinement.