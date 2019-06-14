Travelling to Tirupati? Don’t miss this important update: Now, no recommendation letters for VIP break darshan

Big disappointment for VIPs! The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on June 13th has made an important announcement. As per the TTD, no recommendation letters for VIP break darshan would be accepted for Friday, Saturday and Sundays. The TTD, in a statement, explained that the decision is in view of the ongoing summer rush of pilgrims to the Lord Balaji shrine. Therefore, there is now a blanket ban on the sale of VIP darshan tickets on recommendation letters right from April 15 to July 15. This includes Saturdays and Sundays. Appealing to pilgrims for their co-operation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has categorically stated that VIP darshan tickets would not be issued henceforth on Friday, Saturdays, Sundays henceforth. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Lord Balaji temple to offer prayers. He was accompanied by others including the Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others. Sharing some glimpses from Tirumala. pic.twitter.com\/IfZ0NIADRB \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019 Tirupati is a popular pilgrimage centre where nearly 50,000 devotees are known to visit the shrine daily. Generally, it is said that the best time to visit Tirupati is during the months starting from September to February when the weather is slightly pleasant and if you are lucky, there may also be brief showers. It is important for pilgrims to plan early and book their darshan tickets. One of the key issues facing many pilgrims is that though online booking is convenient, it can be made only one day ahead and the maximum is to make a booking for ten days head. READ: Planning a trip to Tirupati? Some basic Do's and Don'ts Note that free darshan takes considerable time, so you may want to plan your schedule accordingly. Sometimes, it can take time from half an hour to over ten hours. Be aware that free darshan time also depends on several factors. However, for senior citizens and pilgrims who are physically disabled, a special darshan option is provided through a separate gate. Two specific time slots are also made available.