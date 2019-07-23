Travelling to Seoul, South Korea? Here’s everything you need to know

As a tourist, sightseeing and local experiences top one’s list before planning a trip. The sights in Seoul are typically what will capture your soul.

By Sulakshna Wadhwa

If you’re planning your next trip to a foreign land and have been researching endlessly, virtually navigating between destinations, here’s a city that will tick mark all the items on your list. Seoul, the capital city of South Korea is every man’s destination. Whether you’re planning to enjoy solitude on a solo trip, or indulge in a bonding trip with friends and family, there’s plenty for you in-store. Read on all the information you need and why you would enjoy your trip to Seoul.

All-Day Shopping At Pocket-Friendly Prices

One of the flip sides to travelling aboard is that exorbitant price tags restrict an average Indian tourist to window shopping or coming back with souvenirs alone. However, Seoul is a shopper’s paradise as it offers one abundant choice at a reasonable price. As the carrier of the cosmetic revolution, South Korea is home to the best of skincare and makeup products. Myeongdong, a bustling street and a popular shopping spot houses stores as far as your sight can spot. While you waltz from one store to another, you’re also likely to pause every now and then to purchase trendy yet inexpensive bags, cute socks, hand fans (They’re a rage in South Korea.) If you’re one of those travellers who spend most time of their day exploring the place, understanding its culture allowing little to no time for shopping, Seoul got you covered as well. The night markets are open till as late as 4 am allowing you to shop till you drop. Hongdae Street is yet another hub for budget shopping for every interest. If one is looking to take back utility products for family, then Daiso, a mega store will allow them to shop to their heart’s content. For handicrafts and traditional gifts, Insadong street is a popular spot.



Sightseeing and Korean Experiences

As a tourist, sightseeing and local experiences top one’s list before planning a trip. The sights in Seoul are typically what will capture your soul. Lotte World Tower, a 123 storey building houses a glass floor observatory deck on the 118th floor! While you’re enjoying the cityscape in one glimpse, you will be mesmerised to catch the view and hustle-bustle of the capital city unfold beneath your feet from the glass floor. After this amusing experience, one can head to the 120th floor to enjoy an open-top observatory area known as the Sky Terrace or Seoul Sky.

Another addition to these observatory decks is the N Seoul Tower located around 480 m above sea level, a walk uphill leads you to the popular fence marked with love locks, followed by an engaging elevator ride to the observatory deck. Offering a panoramic view of the city, the glass windows are marked with various countries’ names and their distance from Seoul. Gyeongbokgung Palace of the Joseon dynasty is yet another popular tourist attraction. Amongst the largest of the five grand palaces that still exist, the palace preserves the popular guard changing ceremony giving an insight into the traditional Korean culture. This experience is further enriched by wearing a Hanbok, a traditional Korean attire that is worn on special occasions. The Hanbok can be rented for an average price of Rs.750-850 for 4 hours.

Also Read | Air India makes big change in baggage allowance policy for Dubai, UAE; check new rules, limit

Wearing the Hanbok ensures free entry to the palaces in Seoul. If history and a closer glimpse of the culture interests you then a visit to the Namsangol Hanok Village will help you gather a better insight. The village depicts five traditional Hanok homes, traditional activities, and the picturesque setting represents the serenity of traditional Korea. While these are some of the traditional experiences, a visit to Everland, one of the biggest amusement parks in Seoul and around the world will help you experience contemporary South Korea. A popular day out destination for friends, families and couples, Everland brings together locals and tourists under the same roof. Sights of tigers, pandas, monkeys are a part of the experiential the walkthrough at Zootopia at the park. It also has the world’s biggest wooden rollercoaster called T Express.

The architecture and details integrated into every section of the amusement park are impressive. Apart from Everland, a popular spot amongst locals is the Nanji Campground where the culture of Glamping(Camping in the comfort of contemporary luxury) has widely picked up. On weekends, groups of friends and families rent tents and barbeque grills to enjoy a self-prepared barbeque dinner and a countryside stay.



Food and Nightlife

Seoul has a splendid variety of food to offer. A highly recommended Korean dish is Bibimbap, a rice bowl preparation topped with seasoned vegetables, sauces and kimchi, a staple Korean side dish of fermented vegetables like cabbage or radish sprinkled with seasonings. There’s plenty in store for meat-eaters and dessert connoisseurs. Some of the popular desserts are Bingsu- A cold ice shaved dessert, Bungeo-ppang- Fish-shaped pastry, Dalgona- Sponge Candy. Apart from the many street food stalls, Seoul is popular for thematic cafés. Some of the themes are nature, vintage, popular fictional characters, study, pets etc. If you’re craving Indian food, you will be amazed to see the ample Indian restaurants serving food closer to home.

Brighter days and even more buzzing nights are aptly the words one would use to describe weekends in Seoul. Budget bars, finger food lounges, Karaoke clubs are few of the many distinctive choices available to unwind. Hongdae, Itaewon, and Gangnam area are amongst the party capitals for locals and tourists. These streets are well lit and filled with pedestrians until as

late as 4 am on a weekend.

Guide for Indian Tourists Visiting Seoul

Visa Process: The visa process for South Korea is rather simple for Indian tourists. One is expected to submit their passport at the concerned Korean Embassy, supporting bank, work documents and trip details. There is no interview involved and the visa arrives within 4-5 working days.

Currency: The local currency is Korean Won, however, even dollars are widely accepted. A Dollar to Won exchange is easily available at good hotels and local markets. In the case of brand outlets, an Indian debit/credit card works fine too.

Transportation: Getting around Seoul is hassle-free and cost-effective with public transport options like Metro and Cabs. Except for premium Black cabs, all cabs charge a base fare of Rs.3,800 won (Rs.228) Indian Tourist Contact

A dedicated Indian office, Korea Tourism Organization, Delhi can be reached at india@knto.or.kr for any queries or upcoming visits to South Korea.

Estimated Costs: An average Indian meal at an inexpensive restaurant can cost 7,000 Won (Rs.420), Entry fees to popular attractions like N Seoul Tower, Lotte World Tower, Everland varies between Rs.700-Rs.2,500 per person. Shopping costs are subjective.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel writer. Views expressed are personal.)