Travelling to Kerala? RT-PCR tests, strict isolation, night curfew and more safety protocols for domestic passengers

Are you planning to visit Kerala? Known as a traveller’s paradise, Kerala has ranked among the most popular destinations across the country once the lockdown restrictions had eased last year. However, with the current surge in COVID-19 cases, those travelling to Kerala need to be familiar with some of the key decisions taken to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. With the state’s Health Department revising the guidelines for domestic travellers, it is now mandatory for all domestic travellers to register on the e-Jagratha portal.

Domestic travellers have to undergo the RT-PCR tests 48 hours before arrival in the state or immediately after arrival in the state. This is irrespective of the vaccination status of travellers.

RT-PCR tests on arrival for domestic travellers to Kerala

For travellers opting for RT-PCR tests on arrival, they are required to maintain strict room isolation in their place of stay till the results are made available.

In case a traveller’s RT-PCR test result shows positive, the patient has to seek immediate medical assistance.

If the result is negative, the person is required to adhere to strict safety protocols that are mandatory in the state such as wearing a mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing. In case of any symptoms such as cold, cough, breathlessness, muscle pain, the person has to seek medical assistance immediately.

Travellers who do not undergo the RT-PCR testing are required to stay for 14 days in strict isolation from the date of entry in the state,

Night curfew rules in Kerala

For domestic travellers, it is important to be aware that for two weeks starting from Tuesday, night curfews have been announced from 9 pm to 5 am. The guidelines make it clear that cinema halls and malls are to be closed by 7.30 pm. Police will intensify their checking across all establishments to ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed.

However, there are no restrictions on public transport.

Coronavirus second wave hits Kerala tourism

A favourite with global and domestic travellers during summer and monsoon months, Kerala’s tourism sector is currently facing unprecedented challenges with the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The state’s tourist guides and home stays are also grappling with the grim situation. Typically, Kerala tourism witnesses an uptick in domestic travel during the summer vacations. This year, it is unclear as to how the travel trends will shape up.

Keeping this in mind, Kerala’s Director of Tourism has proposed to extend one time financial assistance for 251 of its tourist guides approved by Kerala Tourism and 77 guides working in the state under India Tourism.

An online portal is soon to be launched for its smooth implementation and to avoid any duplication of assistance. The details of the notification are already provided on the Kerala Tourism website.

All domestic travellers to the state are advised to follow the safety protocols from arrival onwards.