Travelling to India? Health ministry issues guidelines to be followed by passengers before flight — check details

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued new guidelines for international passengers travelling to India. As per the new guidelines, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on a portal — www.newdelhiairport.in — at least 72 hours before scheduled travel. The passengers will also have to give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days — 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. The new guidelines will come into force from August 8.

The ministry says that travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative Covid RT-PCR test report on arrival. This test, however, should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration. According to the ministry, each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

