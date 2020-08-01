Travelling to Andhra Pradesh? Check new rule for e-pass at spandana.ap.gov.in during Unlock 3.0

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh news: Check new rule for e-pass Image: PTI

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Amid rising COIVD-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh government is going to liberalise inter-state movement of people in tune with the Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Central government, PTI reported today.

As per the report, Principal Secretary (Transport) M T Krishna Babu said that people coming into Andhra Pradesh will now only need to register their details on the government’s Spandana portal to obtain an entry pass.

The new system would be operational from August 2 on spandana.ap.gov.in portal. “An auto-generated e-pass will be sent to the persons mobile as well as email. They can carry the auto generated e- pass along with a valid identity proof to get entry at the border checkpost,” PTI quoted Krishna Babu as saying. Krishna Babu is also the state nodal officer.

There would not be any delay in securing the e-pass as it is auto-generated, he said.

“This system is to ensure recording of the people coming to AP so that the local health staff can keep a watch on the health of the concerned,” Krishna Babu said in a release.