Travelling in Maharashtra? Inter-district MSRTC bus service resumes tomorrow; check e-pass rule

Maharashtra bus service to resume tomorrow

The Government of Maharashtra government today allowed resumption of inter-district bus services of the state transport corporation, PTI reported a senior official as saying. The inter-district bus operations of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were suspended after the lockdown was enforced in the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year.

ANI quoted State Transport Minister Anil Parab as saying that the Maharashtra Government will resume inter-district state transport bus service from tomorrow. However, no private vehicle can move from one district to another without a pass.

MSRTC’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe said that the state government has allowed to re-start inter-district bus operations and they are planning to resume the services from tomorrow.

Rules to know

As per the state government’s directive, passengers would not require an e-pass, permission or approval for inter-district travel in the MSRTC buses. However, the

transport undertaking will issue standard operating procedures for such travel.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county with a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce.

Meanwhile, MSRTC has decided to set up petrol pumps in the state to increase its earnings and overcome the losses incurred due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the state transport minister Anil Parab, who is also the chairman of MSRTC. “The MSRTC will get a sustainable source of income

through the petrol pump business,” PTI quoted Parab as saying.

Maharashtra today reported 13,165 COVID-19 cases, which is the state’s highest one-day count. The total number of cases in the state is 6,28,642 and death toll 21,033. As many as 346 people died of the disease today.