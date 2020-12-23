  • MORE MARKET STATS

Travelling during Covid: Goa, Kerala, Shimla top as more people prefer domestic destinations for New Year 2021

By: |
New Delhi | December 23, 2020 12:27 PM

Travelling during Covid in India: The survey revealed that while over 75 per cent of respondents did not take a vacation in the last three months, over 57 per cent are planning their next leisure travel in early 2021.

Travelling during Covid in India Kerala TourismWithin India, 53.1 per cent of respondents preferred Goa, followed by 32.9 per cent chose Kerala, and 31.4 per cent preferred Shimla. (Image Courtesy - Kerala Tourism Twitter)

Travelling during Covid in India: Covid pandemic has put restrictions on our lives but people are gradually trying to adapt to the new normal. More than 55 per cent of respondents across key metros and Tier 3 and Tier 3 cities in India have planned their next vacation for early 2021, according to a survey. The survey has also revealed that more than 75 per cent of respondents did not take a vacation in the last three months.

The survey revealed that while over 75 per cent of respondents did not take a vacation in the last three months, over 57 per cent are planning their next leisure travel in early 2021. Interestingly, an increasing number of people want to opt for domestic travel, the survey showed.

Related News

Within India, 53.1 per cent of respondents preferred Goa, followed by 32.9 per cent chose Kerala, and 31.4 per cent preferred Shimla. Ladakh, Kashmir, Jaipur, Agra, and Mysore were the other popular destinations among the respondents. More than 45 per cent of total respondents said they would prefer local travel destinations and staycations over international travel in 2021. Around 60 per cent of respondents preferred interstate, travel compared to traveling within the state or internationally. Around 42 per cent of respondents said that they would prefer travelling by their personal car, overflights or trains. Around 60 per cent of respondents said that they would opt for a hotel over a homestay while picking accommodation for their next trip. Safety and hygiene ranked as a top criterion for 74 per cent while selecting a travel destination.

The survey has been conducted by ZestMoney, India’s leading AI-driven EMI financing and “Buy Now Pay Later” (“Pay Later”) platform. The survey with a sample of 4,600 respondents across key metros and Tier 2 and 3 cities in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Travelling during Covid Goa Kerala Shimla top as more people prefer domestic destinations for New Year 2021
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bengaluru airport sets up COVID-19 testing facility for passengers
2COVID new strain: Here is what Delhi Airport plans for flyers from London ahead of India-UK flight ban
3Air India offer: No penalties, free reschedule on cancelled flights to London, Oman, Saudi Arabia