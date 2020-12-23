Travelling during Covid: Goa, Kerala, Shimla top as more people prefer domestic destinations for New Year 2021

Within India, 53.1 per cent of respondents preferred Goa, followed by 32.9 per cent chose Kerala, and 31.4 per cent preferred Shimla. (Image Courtesy - Kerala Tourism Twitter)

Travelling during Covid in India: Covid pandemic has put restrictions on our lives but people are gradually trying to adapt to the new normal. More than 55 per cent of respondents across key metros and Tier 3 and Tier 3 cities in India have planned their next vacation for early 2021, according to a survey. The survey has also revealed that more than 75 per cent of respondents did not take a vacation in the last three months.

The survey revealed that while over 75 per cent of respondents did not take a vacation in the last three months, over 57 per cent are planning their next leisure travel in early 2021. Interestingly, an increasing number of people want to opt for domestic travel, the survey showed.

Within India, 53.1 per cent of respondents preferred Goa, followed by 32.9 per cent chose Kerala, and 31.4 per cent preferred Shimla. Ladakh, Kashmir, Jaipur, Agra, and Mysore were the other popular destinations among the respondents. More than 45 per cent of total respondents said they would prefer local travel destinations and staycations over international travel in 2021. Around 60 per cent of respondents preferred interstate, travel compared to traveling within the state or internationally. Around 42 per cent of respondents said that they would prefer travelling by their personal car, overflights or trains. Around 60 per cent of respondents said that they would opt for a hotel over a homestay while picking accommodation for their next trip. Safety and hygiene ranked as a top criterion for 74 per cent while selecting a travel destination.

The survey has been conducted by ZestMoney, India’s leading AI-driven EMI financing and “Buy Now Pay Later” (“Pay Later”) platform. The survey with a sample of 4,600 respondents across key metros and Tier 2 and 3 cities in India.